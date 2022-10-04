ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry’s Siblings Tamera and Tavior Show Support Amid Divorce Announcement: ‘Love You’

By Olivia Jakiel
 3 days ago
Family forever. Tia Mowry’s siblings, Tamera Mowry and Tavior Mowry, offered words of love and support after the Tia Mowry at Home host announced her divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, via Instagram.

“Love you!” twin sister Tamera, 44, commented on her post, while youngest brother Tavior, 29, added: “I love you! And I support you ALWAYS.” Younger brother Tahj Mowry has yet to make a public comment on the matter.

Other celebs also offered words of kindness to the actress amid the split, with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille writing, “Sending you all my love. Hold your head up Queen.”

Pal Taraji P. Henson added, “Sending all of the love and support your way. God bless your family,” while NeNe Leakes showed her support by commenting with a string of red heart emojis.

Tia revealed the news of her and Cory’s split on Tuesday, October 4, posting a statement alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” the Sister, Sister alum wrote. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Cory has yet to make the announcement on his Instagram and/or Twitter pages.

The Family Reunion actress also posted a cryptic message alluding to the break up on her Instagram Story, which read, “Letting go can be painful. But, it won’t hurt as much as holding on to an illusion.”

In court documents obtained by In Touch, the Game star – who did not specify a date of separation – requested both joint and legal custody of the couple’s two children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. Tia also asked for spousal support to be terminated and noted that she and the All American: Homecoming star have a prenup in place.

Just weeks before announcing their split, Tia told Us Weekly that she was looking forward to dressing up as a family for Halloween this year.

“I’m a huge fan of Halloween so there will definitely be a lot of trick-or-treating, especially since we haven’t been able to get out and do much of that the last few years,” she told the outlet in September 2022. “We love to take the kids to amusement parks and dress up as a family, so we’ll definitely be doing that this year too.”

