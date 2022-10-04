ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

He’s Got His Own Bucks! Find Out Actor Cory Hardrict’s Net Worth Amid His Divorce From Tia Mowry

By Beth Shilliday
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPCbx_0iMJ9PaZ00
Shutterstock (2)

While Tia Mowry may have had the more famous name in their marriage, her soon-to-be ex-husband Cory Hardrict has had a long and respectable acting career. Keep reading to find out his net worth and how Cory makes money.

What Is Cory Hardrict’s Net Worth?

The Chi star has racked up a $3 million net worth throughout his 15 years working in TV and films, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s only $1 million less that Tia’s $4 million net worth.

How Long Has Cory Hardrict Been an Actor?

His first IMDB.com credit was in 1997 playing a kid on The WB comedy, Smart Guy, which starred his brother-in-law, Tahj Mowry. Cory then managed to snag parts on some well-known TV shows in the years that followed, including The WB hits Felicity and Angel, and network dramas such as Chicago Hope, Boston Public, The District, The Shield, CSI: Miami, CSI, ER, Heroes and NYPD Blue.

When Did Cory Hardrict Get His Big Break?

With a resume including roles on some of TV’s top shows, Cory landed a recurring part on the Freeform drama Lincoln Heights as Luc from 2007 through 2008.

Cory Hardrict Has Been Working Steadily Through His Adult Years

He starred on all 18 episodes of the gritty Crackle police drama The Oath from 2018 through 2019. Cory portrayed Dante on the Showtime original series The Chi from 2020 through 2022 and most recently was a series regular on The WB’s All American: Homecoming, playing Coach Marcus Turner in the 2022 season.

How Did Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry Meet and Fall in Love?

The two first met after Cory relocated from Chicago to Los Angeles and was literally picked up by Tia and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry. “I was waiting [at] a bus stop … Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride,” he explained during a January 2015 interview with Global Grind, adding, “They gave me a ride, and we were friends ever since.”

“I knew Tia was the one for me when she was in my corner when I moved to L.A.,” he said during a December 2017 episode of their YouTube series, Quick Fix. “I was dirt poor, I didn’t have anything, and she appreciated everything for what it was, and she loved me for me. And I knew once I could get in a financially better situation that I’m going to buy her a ring and that’s going to be my wife.”

Cory proposed to Tia on Christmas Day 2006, and the pair wed in a gorgeous April 2008 ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The duo have two children, sons Cree, born in 2011, and Cairo, born in 2018. The Sister, Sister alum filed for divorce on October 4, 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after 14 years of marriage. She also asked for the judge to terminate spousal support and noted that the former couple have a prenup in place.

Comments / 21

Jackie Lowry
3d ago

well as Wendy Williams, say that's what divorce is there for. if you can't get along that's the best thing I'm not sure why they bring up his money, situation but it's everything's always about money with people's people just don't click after so many years move on.

Reply
6
beatrice padilla
3d ago

hey when there's no more love everybody should just move on wish him the best wish her the best and the kids

Reply(1)
9
Wideworld23
2d ago

14 year's that's about right. that's a good marriage. Nowadays a marriage last maybe six months to a year, that's it.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Snubs Wendy Williams, Takes Job At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show

From one talk show to another: Norman Baker, who was a longtime producer at The Wendy Williams Show, is now working on Sherri Shepherd's new series, Radar reported. TV editor TeeJ Mercer shared more details about Baker's whereabouts in an Instagram post, writing, "For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow."BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSIn June, Williams' show ended, but she was not asked to be in the audience. (The TV host had been having health issues the past few...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamera Mowry
Person
Tia Mowry
Person
Cory Hardrict
Person
Marcus Turner
Person
Tahj Mowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Actor#Nypd Blue#Net Worth#Wb#Chicago Hope#Boston Public#Csi#Showtime#American
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Suggests Estranged Wife Should Get A Job As Divorce Heats Up

Ne-Yo’s estranged wife, Crystal Smith, filed for divorce last month after six years of marriage, but the singer apparently isn’t interested in supporting her financially. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Ne-Yo said she’d been “formally unemployed at times during the marriage” and claimed her earning potential “has benefited significantly due to her personal association with the Respondent and his career.” Therefore, he didn’t see any reason why Smith shouldn’t seek employment to support herself and pay her own legal fees.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy