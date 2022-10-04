He’s Got His Own Bucks! Find Out Actor Cory Hardrict’s Net Worth Amid His Divorce From Tia Mowry

Shutterstock (2)

While Tia Mowry may have had the more famous name in their marriage, her soon-to-be ex-husband Cory Hardrict has had a long and respectable acting career. Keep reading to find out his net worth and how Cory makes money.

What Is Cory Hardrict’s Net Worth?

The Chi star has racked up a $3 million net worth throughout his 15 years working in TV and films, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s only $1 million less that Tia’s $4 million net worth.

How Long Has Cory Hardrict Been an Actor?

His first IMDB.com credit was in 1997 playing a kid on The WB comedy, Smart Guy, which starred his brother-in-law, Tahj Mowry. Cory then managed to snag parts on some well-known TV shows in the years that followed, including The WB hits Felicity and Angel, and network dramas such as Chicago Hope, Boston Public, The District, The Shield, CSI: Miami, CSI, ER, Heroes and NYPD Blue.

When Did Cory Hardrict Get His Big Break?

With a resume including roles on some of TV’s top shows, Cory landed a recurring part on the Freeform drama Lincoln Heights as Luc from 2007 through 2008.

Cory Hardrict Has Been Working Steadily Through His Adult Years

He starred on all 18 episodes of the gritty Crackle police drama The Oath from 2018 through 2019. Cory portrayed Dante on the Showtime original series The Chi from 2020 through 2022 and most recently was a series regular on The WB’s All American: Homecoming, playing Coach Marcus Turner in the 2022 season.

How Did Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry Meet and Fall in Love?

The two first met after Cory relocated from Chicago to Los Angeles and was literally picked up by Tia and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry. “I was waiting [at] a bus stop … Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride,” he explained during a January 2015 interview with Global Grind, adding, “They gave me a ride, and we were friends ever since.”

“I knew Tia was the one for me when she was in my corner when I moved to L.A.,” he said during a December 2017 episode of their YouTube series, Quick Fix. “I was dirt poor, I didn’t have anything, and she appreciated everything for what it was, and she loved me for me. And I knew once I could get in a financially better situation that I’m going to buy her a ring and that’s going to be my wife.”

Cory proposed to Tia on Christmas Day 2006, and the pair wed in a gorgeous April 2008 ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The duo have two children, sons Cree, born in 2011, and Cairo, born in 2018. The Sister, Sister alum filed for divorce on October 4, 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after 14 years of marriage. She also asked for the judge to terminate spousal support and noted that the former couple have a prenup in place.