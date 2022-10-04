Who Is ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Star Liz Woods’ Daughter? Everything We Know

Discovery+/Courtesy of Liz Woods/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods may be engaged to Ed “Big Ed” Brown, but the mom of one was previously married twice in the past and shares a young daughter with one of her ex-husbands. Keep reading to find out everything we know about her daughter.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Daughter?

Liz shares a 9-year-old daughter with her first ex-husband named Ryleigh.

“People judge knowing that I’ve been divorced twice,” the California native explained in a confessional before introducing Ed to her grandparents during an October 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. “And there is more pressure that this could be my third marriage.”

Considering her grandparents as her parents, she added, “I have never introduced anyone to them. I mean, they’ve known Ryleigh’s dad and everything like that, but you know we were young and high school sweethearts, so you are the very first person since my split with Ryleigh’s dad, that has ever met them.”

Adding that her grandparents didn’t meet her second husband, she continued, “Introducing you to them means a lot.”

How Did Liz and Ed Meet?

Following Ed’s relationship with Rose Vega on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, he met the mom of one while she worked at his favorite local restaurant.

“I sitting outside on my lunch break with my daughter,” she revealed during season one of the spinoff, which aired in August 2021. “And he came up and gave her stickers and made her laugh. And then we just started building a friendship.”

Liz Called Her Daughter A Reason Why She Started Dating Ed

“My daughter is actually, believe it or not, one of why Ed and I started dating,” she exclusively told In Touch in May 2021. “Ryleigh was actually the one to kind of get us to talk in a way, my daughter would come to work with me.”

In the past, the reality TV star admitted she regretted moving too “fast” in her relationship with Ed.

“There is no pumping the brakes with that man. That man is go, go, go. And it is me just being like, OK. OK, how do I work on my patience still? Because there’s no going around this,” Liz continued. “And you know, there’s just something building just from the way we even started our friendship. Like it was a friendship. And then we knew so much about each other. So yeah, there’s, as much as I would have loved to pump the brakes a little bit. Nope, [that] wasn’t going to happen.”