“Sliding doors” economics
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the September jobs report, how the Federal’s Reserve’s monetary policy is affecting the economy, and more. Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in...
A central question for the central bank
As transportation bottlenecks clear, supply chains face shortage of warehouse space. Warehouse rents are soaring while transportation costs are plummeting. As the Fed cranks up interest rates, critics ring warning bells. by Kai Ryssdal , Sean McHenry and Anais Amin. Oct 5, 2022. Some economists and policy advisers fear that...
Tax the rich! Tax corporate profits! Curb inflation?
This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
Global trade could slow down in the coming year, WTO says
The movement of merchandise between countries will slow down sharply in 2023, the World Trade Organization said Wednesday in its revised projections on the global trade of goods. That’s because household budgets around the world are being squeezed, and demand for stuff, which surged early in the pandemic, has fallen...
The cost of economic lurking
Lately, it feels like when it comes to the economy, we’re all sort of anxiously holding our breath. Waiting for inflation to cool or waiting for a recession to come or waiting for anything significant to happen that’ll tell us where things are headed. But as we wait, the economy isn’t. It keeps going.
Student loan forgiveness should boost your credit score — eventually
We’re a nation of student loan debtors. Wiping out up to $20,000 of that debt should boost each borrower’s score, right? On this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we have to let one listener down easy. Plus, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams answer more of your questions on the peso, the pandemic and pumpkin pie.
For millennials, the cost of homes and other milestones just keep rising out of reach
Inflation, rapidly rising home prices, student debt and stagnating wages have all made it a lot harder for millennials and younger adults to reach many financial milestones. Younger generations are struggling, and a closer look at how things have changed in the last 50 years provides a stark picture of rising prices and wage erosion. “Marketplace Morning Report’s” Nova Safo spoke to Marketplace’s Janet Nguyen, who crunched the numbers. The following is an edited version of their conversation.
Locked out of China by its zero-COVID policy, their lives changed course
Since the start of the pandemic in January 2020, I have been in quarantine and lockdown for 108 days. But I feel lucky compared to people who cannot return to China. Comedian Jesse Appell does stand-up in Mandarin Chinese. Just before the pandemic hit, the Boston native felt he was on the cusp of a big break in China’s comedy scene by filming “Top Funny Comedian.”
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
There was news on electronics spending Friday. Samsung said it expects profits to fall 32% in the third quarter compared to the same time last year. That’s because people are buying fewer Samsung devices. Computer parts company AMD also said profits are looking weak. That’s because people are buying fewer computers. Less demand for electronics means less demand for the semiconductors, or silicon chips, that go into them.
The Wirecard scandal revisited, two years later
Wirecard was once a multi-billion-dollar financial services company that functioned like PayPal in Europe. Brought down by a spy novel-esque scandal peaking in 2020, the now-defunct German payments company is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, “SKANDAL! Bringing Down Wirecard.”. The film unravels the true story of an...
