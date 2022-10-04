ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 10

Truth
3d ago

turning them into section 8, so the hoodrats can move in and destroy downtown cause they already decimated the Southside and the westside

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors. 
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
hotelnewsresource.com

Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Commercial Real Estate#Office Buildings#Art Deco#Linus Business
fox32chicago.com

Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes

CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Lettuce Entertain You Plans Two Restaurants in Luxury Skyscraper

After plans with Alinea Group fell through, the operators of St. Regis Chicago, one of the largest skyscrapers in the city, began their search for a group to run the skyscraper’s two restaurant spaces. On Thursday morning, St. Regis announced they were turning to the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.
CHICAGO, IL
travelweekly.com

Delta is moving to Terminal 5 at Chicago O'Hare

Delta Air Lines on Oct. 12 will move its Chicago O'Hare operations to Terminal 5 from Terminal 2. The move is part of a $1 billion expansion and renovation project "nearing completion at Terminal 5, where we have already opened seven new permanent gates since June," Chicago Department of Aviation commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement. The CDA announced the Delta news on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Q985

Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois

The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Why your Chicago heating bill could be a backbreaker this winter

CHICAGO - With winter approaching, Chicagoans wondering how tough the weather will be are getting one clear warning: Their personal finances are liable to get a case of frostbite. The big concern is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat the overwhelming majority of homes in the area....
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy