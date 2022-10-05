ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands that Bride 'Return Gown' She Hates

How much say should an in-law have in a bride’s choice of wedding dress?. For a lot of women, they dream about their ideal wedding day many years before it takes place or they start planning it. People can get very wrapped up in the details of planning a wedding because they are so passionate about having the ‘perfect day’ realised.
Tracey Folly

Homeowner refuses to allow 5 of 6 family members to use the only bathtub in the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
Tracey Folly

Former mother-in-law rehomes couple's beloved dog without asking

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I got a dog together, we were both so in love... with the dog. We had only been married for a month, but we thought we might start a family soon. So we got a little rescue dog first, to help us practice taking care of something together. And she was the perfect dog: affectionate, playful, and always happy. We loved her so much.
Slate

My Husband’s Family Keeps Telling Everyone They Bought Us a House. They’re Lying.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.
Slate

I’m About to Become the Rich Friend Everyone Dreams About Having

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I have been different degrees of poor for my entire life (I’m 40 years old.) However, my grandfather recently died and left my wife and me with an absolutely absurd, life-changing amount of money and assets. As far as I understand it, the interest on the investments alone would be enough to live on for the rest of our lives.
Newsweek

Owner Fearing for Kitten's Life Rushes Her To Vet, Told Cat Is 'Just Fat'

A worried cat owner shared the hilarious moment she took her foster kitten to the vet, afraid of serious health issues, only to be told the feline is "just fat." Haley Andrews has fostered hundreds of kittens over the years and shares them to her popular Facebook page "Tiny Tim's Tiny Foster Family." Her recent visit to the vet with her latest foster kitten gained over 57,000 shares online thanks to the funny incident.
