Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
wtoc.com
Single vehicle accident causes power outage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
wtoc.com
Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (SAVANNAH, Ga.) -- The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. "Finding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
Bulloch County fire officer Sikes earns chief designation
Bulloch County’s acting training officer was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). Mitch Sikes was presented with a Chief Fire Officer designation at an awards ceremony on Oct. 1 during the GAFC conference in Columbus. “Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and...
Country superstar headlining Lowcountry Veterans’ organization benefit concert
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone. Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served. The […]
wtoc.com
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
RELATED PEOPLE
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
WJCL
Court documents show friction between Savannah toddler's mother, grandmother before disappearance
Update 8:35 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement Saturday morning:. “Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance. We appreciate everyone’s offers of assistance, but we are not in need of volunteers. FBI assistance continues.”
wtoc.com
Taking a trip to Poppell Farms
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. And a great place to take the family is Poppell Farms in Wayne County. There’s hayrides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more. We decided to take the trip and check it out for ourselves.
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
wtoc.com
Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
WJCL
First responder, widow of Army Ranger receives free house in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — A local first responder received a major surprise in Rincon on Thursday. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit, gave Miranda Briggs a mortgage-free home. Teary-eyed, Briggs and her daughter arrived to see dozens of community members waving American flags along the street of her new home...
You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eatitandlikeit.com
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah
When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
sheriff.loudoun.gov
Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA
Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
fox5atlanta.com
Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
Comments / 0