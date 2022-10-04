ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Single vehicle accident causes power outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home. “Home for a Hero” –...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Taking a trip to Poppell Farms

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. And a great place to take the family is Poppell Farms in Wayne County. There’s hayrides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more. We decided to take the trip and check it out for ourselves.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
WSAV News 3

You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
MIDWAY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon coming to Savannah

When you think of drinking events this time of year, it’s not surprising to think of Oktoberfest, but there’s a new festival coming to the Hostess City that will have you singing the blues (in a good way) with Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon on October 22. Smith...
SAVANNAH, GA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA

Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
fox5atlanta.com

Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
SAVANNAH, GA

