ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Pennsylvania human remains identified as missing teen from 1960s cold case

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1IFx_0iMJ111I00

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. ( WHTM ) – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

State Police say the remains were identified as 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared on June 25, 1969. The remains were discovered in November 2012 on the grounds of a former coal mining operation in Newport Township.

Officials had previously identified the remains as Jane “Newport” Doe after she was discovered by individuals digging in a trash-filled depression in the ground. Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s and State Police say she died of suspicious or foul play circumstances.

‘Torso killer’ linked to 1968 cold case murder at NY mall: sources

State Police say they are continuing to look for a suspect in connection to Dymond’s death.

“We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active,” said Captain Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P. “After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it.

The Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP’s Shickshinny station submitted the victim’s DNA profile to national databases for comparison to other profiles on record with negative results. The remains were later submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic genealogy testing, which was funded by the Luzerne Foundation.

Midstate city tops list of best small cities in America: Report

Othram, Inc. provided troopers with possible family members of Jane “Newport” Doe, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples. When those samples were compared to the DNA profile of the remains found in 2012, lab results received earlier this month indicated the remains of Jane “Newport” Doe are the remains of Joan Marie Dymond.

Anyone with information regarding Dymond’s disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.

Personnel worked with and received extraordinary assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), multiple forensic anthropologists, Beta Analytic, Inc., and Othram, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Body found in Pocono Creek

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce. […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night. Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday. As officers […]
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Cold Case#Violent Crime#Psp Troop P#Shickshinny#Othram Inc
abc27.com

Teen shot at Lancaster County motel, police investigating

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured in Lancaster County. At 1:30 p.m. on October 5, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Budget Host Inn 2140 Lincoln Hwy East for a reported shooting inside a motel room. Officers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam

HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

State Police Identify Found Remains as Teen Missing Since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. (PHOTO: Suzanne Estock, looks at the last known photograph of her late sister, Joan...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase on I-80 ends with arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a motorcycle chase on Interstate 80 ended with the operator’s arrest on Thursday. Officials say they witnessed a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling on State Route 611 at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in the center turning lane Thursday evening. A police officer from the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County. Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges. Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police departments struggle to recruit new officers

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOYU) — ‘Help Wanted’ is the message from police departments across our region and much of the nation. As there continues to be a shortage of police officers as well as fewer and fewer people applying for open positions. This is really a nationwide problem. Not so much for the larger police […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy