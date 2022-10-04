Read full article on original website
Mayor Eric Adams parties with celebs before calling state of emergency
Nightlife loving Mayor Eric Adams was partying past 1a.m. Friday morning with rappers French Montana and Ja Rule — just hours before declaring a state of emergency in New York City over the migrant crisis. The partying pol was spotted on Thursday night at his controversial pal, convicted money launderer Zhan “Johnny” Petrosyants’s restaurant, Osteria La Baia, for a birthday party for real estate agent Eleonora Srugo before heading to an East Village, NYC, nightclub. Adams can be seen in Instagram Stories from the bash at La Baia, along with French Montana and Ja Rule, who was famously dismissed from a $100 million...
fox5ny.com
Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building
NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
brooklynvegan.com
Drake announces Apollo Theater show
Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
East Harlem violence disrupters earn federal grant funding
NEW YORK - The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded $2 million to the crime-fighting efforts of one East Harlem nonprofit.Stand Against Violence East Harlem, part of the Getting Out and Staying Out program, is stopping violence before it starts.In the SAVE Harlem office on East 117th Street and Park Avenue, each day of peace counts as a win. A white board keeps track of days since the last shooting, and a map of East Harlem marks incidents with colored pins.The group, directed by Omar Jackson, has patrolled the Johnson and Jefferson Houses since 2016. Jackson grew up in Johnson...
papermag.com
Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors
From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
shelterforce.org
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared￼
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21. “I saw her in the morning when I was leaving for work,” Lateefah Smith, who said she works for the Department of […]
New Yorkers respond after young tourist assaulted near Central Park
NEW YORK -- A vacation turned into a nightmare for a teenager from Nashville. He was assaulted in an unprovoked attack near Central Park.On Thursday, CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke with the young man and his family about how New Yorkers stepped up to help."They think it's a fractured nose," Caleb Chittom said.They are not the images Chittom planned to capture Wednesday. The 17-year-old artist wanted to take photos and sketch the beauty of Central Park with his parents.But he said on the way there, "Some guy was walking behind me and I turned around and he just punched me.""This guy...
fox5ny.com
Shocking NYC attacks caught on video
NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
Man charged with setting New York spa on fire with victim trapped inside
NEW YORK — The Department of Justice has federally charged a man for allegedly lighting a Manhattan spa on fire with someone inside earlier this year. According to prosecutors, Mario Lucas, 46, entered a Lower East Side spa in June and allegedly poured a flammable liquid around the lobby before trying to flee.
NYC mom accused of drowning 3 kids at Coney Island beach indicted for murder
The New York City mother hospitalized after allegedly drowning her three young children in the ocean off Coney Island was indicted on first-degree murder, second-degree murder charges.
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Wednesday, October 5, 2022
WOMEN’S EXCHANGE MOVES TO NEW MONTAGUE ST. HOME: The revered Brooklyn Women’s Exchange, founded in 1854, is closing its location at 55 Pierrepont Street this Sunday, October 9, in preparation for its move to the storefront at 137 Montague St. later this month. The Women’s Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit which supports American handcrafts, found a new home earlier this year, thanks to another longtime merchant family, the Calfa Brothers, owners of Lassen & Hennigs Delicatessen. (See https://brooklyneagle.com/articles/2022/06/22/brooklyn-womens-exchange-announces-relocation-to-137-montague-street/ ).
Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
