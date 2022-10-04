NEW YORK -- A vacation turned into a nightmare for a teenager from Nashville. He was assaulted in an unprovoked attack near Central Park.On Thursday, CBS2's Tim McNicholas spoke with the young man and his family about how New Yorkers stepped up to help."They think it's a fractured nose," Caleb Chittom said.They are not the images Chittom planned to capture Wednesday. The 17-year-old artist wanted to take photos and sketch the beauty of Central Park with his parents.But he said on the way there, "Some guy was walking behind me and I turned around and he just punched me.""This guy...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO