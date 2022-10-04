Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm what can we do to help?

To digress from the headline, I go back to last week’s column. I remain at home recuperating from cellulitis. By Wednesday morning I will be free again. Free to test out my health and hopefully to move around a little more.

I did see my doctor last Thursday. He checked out my leg and told me to keep doing what I was doing: rest, keep my leg up and take my meds. The meds, after the initial onslaught of the chills and fever I experienced, seemed to be working but caused me to experience reflux. Fortunately, as the days have passed so has the reflux.

I was able to get out of the house some following my doctor’s appointment. I managed to water and replant some of the cabbage-collard plants I’m trying to grow. They were under my shelter, but I moved them to inside my shop where they are able to get some artificial light. They are growing.

My days were mostly filled with watching television. I was tuned into the various weather channels listening to the news about Hurricane Ian. The hurricane happened to be my grandson’s namesake, and he joked with me about it coming my way. My response to him was not to get too comfortable because it may visit him as well.

As you know most of North Carolina got something from Hurricane Ian, from the Outer Banks to the mountains. It consisted mostly of wind and rain. There seemed to be very little destruction in the state despite the fact Ian had been a powerful and destructive storm in Florida. Our engagement of Ian started once it hit land a second time north of Georgetown, S.C. and south of Myrtle Beach, S.C. It pounded the state’s coast, causing flooding and some wind damage as a Category 1 storm. The storm moved at about 14 mph into North Carolina where it took a track between Charlotte and Raleigh. One of my friends in Raleigh reported lots of tree limbs down in her area.

But the true devastation occurred in Florida, and it was heart-wrenching. Streets, homes, fire stations, hospitals and other abodes were flooded. High winds took roofs off homes and buildings. Roads and bridges were destroyed in the coastal areas of the state, especially in the Florida Keyes and in the greater area of Fort Meyers.

Ian became an unpredictable storm, too. It was initially forecast to hit farther north than Gainesville, Fla., at one point, and then it appeared it was going to hit in the Tampa Bay area. However, about 24 hours out, the storm took a southeast jog and actually came ashore as a near Category 5 storm near Port Charlotte and Fort Myers, just slightly north of Naples.

According to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, a Category 4 storm will cause “catastrophic damage.” It notes, “Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted, and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

When you look at the television shots and the photographs posted on social media, it is easy to compare the Saffir-Simpson scale to Hurricane Ian as a near Category 5 storm. There have been only four storms that came ashore as Cat 5. The first occurred in 1935 and was known as the Labor Day Hurricane. It made landfall in the Florida Keys. The second storm was Hurricane Camille in 1969 and it made landfall in Mississippi. Hurricane Andrew was the third storm in 1992 and it landed in lower Florida. Finally, Hurricane Michael was the fourth Cat 5 storm in 2018 and it hit Florida.

The damage in Florida today is horrific. The late turn by the storm left only a brief window for Floridians to escape to safe places. Some residents are criticizing the late notice while others note that the changing forecasts made notification much harder. Millions were without power. Sunday, that figure totaled 647,414 without power, according to Florida Power Outages Map Most of the outages remain in the greater area of Fort Myers.

What’s next for Florida? Many of us who have faced flooding know there will be weeks and months of cleanup. It will not be a fun experience.

There is a question before us. As North Carolinians what can we do to help Floridians? Since we are so blessed today, I will be trying to answer that question. Will you?