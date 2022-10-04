ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Recent Whale Trades#Block Option Volu
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today

Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Algorand Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Algorand's ALGO/USD price has decreased 4.16% over the past 24 hours to $0.34, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -6.0%, moving from $0.36 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Algorand over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest

ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Lido Staked Ether Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Lido Staked Ether's STETH/USD price rose 4.05% to $1,368.83. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $1,302.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,829.57. The chart...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process

At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy