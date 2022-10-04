Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
New Hampshire woman ditches 9-to-5 job, turns side hustle into thriving business
For 20 years, a New Hampshire woman worked at a job she loved—but her hobby of wreath-making won over. Kara Webster is brightening the lives of others by giving back her talents. Kara Webster has a knack for detail and the patience to make it look perfect. “I like...
Remember Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in Hudson, New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past that tugs at your heartstrings. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's take a look back and learn more about Benson's Wild Animal...
Shoebert, Beverly’s beloved seal, back on the North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — Shoebert, a beloved seal who captivated crowds of people as he swam around in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, has returned to the North Shore. The gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island last week after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.
See Our Girl, Country Artist April Cushman, in Plaistow, New Hampshire, This Weekend
We love us some April Cushman! She is a friend of the station (a FOS as I like to call them), and has graced us with her talents for many WOKQ events over the years. She has opened for various music festivals, Kickin' Country Cruises, and even Kip Moore a few months back at 3S Arts Space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost
One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
whdh.com
Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
Mother demanding answers after daughter attacked during recess
BOSTON — A disturbing video shows a group of middle school students beating up a student during recess at Young Achievers School in Boston. “Sick to my stomach, completely sick to my stomach,” said Tina Trent, the victim’s mother. Trent says her 8th grade daughter has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Photo of homecoming proposal referencing slavery sparks outrage in New Hampshire high school
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A photo of a New Hampshire homecoming proposal circulating social media is coming under fire by the Trinity High School community. In the photo, a boy and a girl, are posing with a poster board that makes a reference to slavery. WMUR has chosen not to show the photo.
Shoebert is back! Sort of.
One Twitter user likened the seal's return to the North Shore to the plot of a Disney movie. Celebrity seal Shoebert, who captured hearts after spending some time in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, is back on the North Shore. The gray seal turned himself in to Beverly police...
Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’
They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, are under scrutiny in response to a homecoming proposal shared on social media Thursday. The proposal sign posted by the Trinity High School students has received local and national attention pointing out that the sign is racist. Shared...
visitingnewengland.com
The Common Man Roadside Millyard Brings A One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience to Manchester, N.H.
Article, photos (unless otherwise noted) by Eric Hurwitz. Created for VisitingNewEngland.com. The Common Man Roadside Millyard restaurant and café. The Common Man Roadside Millyard in Manchester, N.H. is not your run-of-the-mill restaurant and café. Located at the Tru by Hilton Hotel in Manchester's wonderfully-restored Millyard District, The Common...
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
Emaciated dog abandoned in Malden reunited with police after making remarkable recovery
MALDEN, Mass. — An abandoned one-year-old dog, who was found emaciated and left in “terrible condition” in Malden, was reunited with Police after making a remarkable recovery. On Wednesday, the Malden Police Department was “joyfully” reunited with a one-year-old Chihuahua that they had found in late July...
Comments / 0