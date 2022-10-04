ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

City
Hudson, NH
City
Nashua, NH
City
Concord, NH
FUN 107

Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
whdh.com

Nashua Police investigating 3 separate missing teen cases

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing/runaway juvenile cases. Nashua Police said that the cases of 17-year-old Gabrielle Etrata, 16-year-old Jefferson Vidal-Morel and 14-year-old Nishie Garcia are all unrelated. According to Police:. Etrata was last seen near...
NASHUA, NH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston

Shoebert is back! Sort of.

One Twitter user likened the seal's return to the North Shore to the plot of a Disney movie. Celebrity seal Shoebert, who captured hearts after spending some time in Beverly’s Shoe Pond last month, is back on the North Shore. The gray seal turned himself in to Beverly police...
BEVERLY, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Philbrook Center Survivor: ‘I’m tired of it being a nightmare’

They thought they could escape. After weeks of enduring sexual assaults and being raped by one of the employees at the Philbrook Center in Concord, four boys hatched a plan to get away from the abuse. John Doe 526, one of more than 800 people who are now suing New Hampshire for the horrific treatment at the hands of state employees or contractors, said he and the other boys found a manhole cover they thought would take them to freedom and safety.
CONCORD, NH
visitingnewengland.com

The Common Man Roadside Millyard Brings A One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience to Manchester, N.H.

Article, photos (unless otherwise noted) by Eric Hurwitz. Created for VisitingNewEngland.com. The Common Man Roadside Millyard restaurant and café. The Common Man Roadside Millyard in Manchester, N.H. is not your run-of-the-mill restaurant and café. Located at the Tru by Hilton Hotel in Manchester's wonderfully-restored Millyard District, The Common...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA

