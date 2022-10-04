Tour of Homes returns to Siouxland homes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After offering tours in apartments and hotels the past two years, Big Brothers Big Sisters is returning its tour of homes event to Siouxland homes.

The organization announced Tuesday its residential route for the 2022 Tour of Homes. Some of the featured homes will be in in the Whispering Creek area. They’ll be decked out with festive decor from area interior designers.

The holiday extravaganza isn’t just for show. Tour ticket sales benefit big brothers big sisters operations.

“You cannot surround enough positive adults around kids, right? but they at least need one. The Big Brothers Big Sisters and the impact that they have on these kids that maybe don’t have those individuals in there life is the biggest reason why we’re very happy to open our homes to all the great people of Sioux City,” said participant, Jeff Carlson.

This year students with the Sioux City Career Academy will be desgining one the homes as aprt of their interior design class.

