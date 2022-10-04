ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Packers prepping for trip across the pond, face Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Matt LaFleur didn't want to give us his full thoughts on this condensed schedule -- but said it's like preparing for a Thursday game. His quarterback had a little fun at his expense with the adjusted schedules. "Coaches are creatures of habit, even more...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
CBS 58

High school football Week 8 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy