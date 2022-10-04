ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MedicalXpress

How long older adults will live comes down to 17 often surprising factors

A new model to predict the life expectancy of older people relies less on their specific disease diagnoses and more on factors such as the ability to grocery shop, the amount of certain small cholesterol particles circulating in their blood, and whether they never or only occasionally smoked. The findings...
verywellhealth.com

Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral

Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
WebMD

Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports

Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
nypressnews.com

Certain meats linked to blood clots in veins, expert warns

Blot clots are small clumps of blood that have formed into a kind of gel. Although they are vital to help prevent excessive bleeding when you get a cut, some that don’t dissolve naturally can be dangerous. If they travel to organs such as the lungs or heart this is cause for serious concern.
aao.org

Potential Breakthrough Treatment for a Leading Cause of Blindness

Promising results reported for what may be the first treatment for advanced form of age-related macular degeneration. There is currently no treatment for geographic atrophy, the advanced “dry” form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss among people age 65 and older. But that may change in the next couple of months. A new drug has shown it can slow the progression of this devastating eye condition. The researchers say the U.S. FDA could approve the new drug as early as late November of this year. The latest data was presented today at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
News-Medical.net

COVID-19 vaccination offers sustained and potent neutralizing protection against variants compared to natural infection

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the immunoglobulin (Ig)-G responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) after natural infection or vaccination. The widespread use of vaccination has been encouraged throughout the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic because it has the potential to...
Axios

Another COVID-19 variant could emerge this winter, Fauci says

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter. Driving the news: "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said during an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
archyworldys.com

Vitamins to regenerate cartilage: this is how they can be consumed

When cartilage becomes inflamed, or perhaps damaged, symptoms such as difficulty moving or severe joint pain appear. The disease that wears away the cartilage called osteoarthritis, which according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, It is a disease that impacts the joints that deteriorate over the years.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Older patients more likely to report long-COVID symptoms

Among patients seen at long-COVID clinics in four countries, older people were the most likely to report symptoms and have abnormal chest imaging and lung function tests, finds a study published late last week in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. Researchers in Israel, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland followed 2,333...
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Symptoms and Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder

sad woman (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)George Hodan. Like all personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) exists on a continuum, from mild to severe. It affects women more than men and about two percent of the U.S. population. BPD is usually diagnosed in young adulthood when there has been a pattern of impulsivity and instability in relationships, self-image, and emotions. They may use alcohol, food, drugs, or other addiction to try to self-medicate their pain, but it only exacerbates it. To diagnose BPD, at least five of the following symptoms must be enduring and present in a variety of areas:
Health Digest

The Holistic Way To Manage High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the number one killer of people in the United States, and high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and smoking increase your heart disease risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The American Heart Association suggests taking a good look at your cholesterol numbers to see if you're at risk. Your LDL is the "bad" cholesterol, which you should work to reduce, and your HDL helps clear cholesterol from your arteries.
scitechdaily.com

Our Immune System Is No Match – Coronavirus Protein Caught Severing Critical Immunity Pathway

Powerful X-rays from the SLAC synchrotron show that the fundamental wiring of our immune system seems to be no match for the vicious SARS-CoV-2 protein. Scientists have examined the SARS-CoV-2 virus in great depth over the last two years, laying the foundation for COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral treatments. Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have now seen one of the virus’s most crucial interactions for the first time, which might aid in the development of more precise treatments.
Healthline

Femoroacetabular (Hip) Impingement: What You Need to Know

Femoroacetabular impingement, more commonly called hip impingement, is a condition where the ball of your hip (femoral head) pinches the socket (acetabulum). A combination of genes and activity-related factors likely plays a role in its development. Hip impingements are common. Experts estimate they affect. 10% to 15%. of adults. Despite...
