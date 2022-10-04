ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Josh Pate
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State crosses a bridge to the top of the Big 12 standings

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is now 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play heading into their midseason bye week. While many may have predicted the Wildcats to be 5-1 at this point in the season, no one expected the sole loss coming at home to Tulane. With no game this coming weekend, the Cats will recharge as they make a charge for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. With six games remaining, will they be able to do it? Stay tuned...
MANHATTAN, KS
#College Football#Coaching#American Football
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Notre Dame Report Card (BYU)

Notre Dame’s rushing attack has truly launched after a slow start to the season. Drew Pyne has allayed concerns and has become a team-leading asset. Irish defense continues to get gashed but comes up with a critical short-yardage stand. Irish coaching staff defeats a very well-coached BYU squad.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Indiana football: Tom Allen announces coaching staff change

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced on Sunday afternoon that Darren Hiller will no longer serve as the program’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. "I was falling the whole time I felt like going into the route I got knocked over and I was stumbling and I look up and he threw the ball and I caught a turn and got hit and stumbling again so I was making sure to stay up, really just trying to stay up because I knew once I got out because I didn't see nobody around me as I was falling that I was going to score on that. Just trying to stay up."
AMES, IA
247Sports

LSU's loss to Tennessee shows Tigers coaching staff has a lot of room for improvement

The LSU Tigers drop a home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in a disappointing fashion. Looking at the game, every avenue of why the game turned out the way it did lead to poor coaching and preparation. The players are not completely free of blame by any means, but anyone looking at this game and saying LSU doesn’t have the talent to win games is just flat wrong in my opinion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Kansas football still ranked in both weekly polls despite TCU loss

Kansas football is still ranked in the weekly polls, despite losing its first game of the season on Saturday. KU entered Saturday's game against TCU ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Despite a close 38-31 loss, KU will enter its Week 7 game against Oklahoma ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, KU is above Texas (No. 21) and behind Kansas State (No. 17). In the Coaches Poll, KU is ranked ahead of Baylor (No. 23) and Texas (No. 24). KU's game at Oklahoma will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be televised on ESPN 2.
247Sports

247Sports

