Missoula Hellgate boys soccer primed for run at another state title; girls secure league crown

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team's home opener has been canceled, the athletic department announced Friday. The Grizzlies were scheduled to play their first game at Dahlberg Arena on Nov. 14 against the University of Providence, an NAIA school, but the Big Sky Conference denied their waiver request to play two non-Division I teams this year. They'll now open their home slate Nov. 17 when they host St. Thomas as part of the Zootown Classic tournament.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO