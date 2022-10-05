Missoula Hellgate boys soccer primed for run at another state title; girls secure league crown

Read full article on original website
Missoula Sentinel uses dominant second half to become 2022 Missoula city champs
MISSOULA – Montana State Bobcat recruits love running at MCPS Stadium. For the second consecutive day, a high school football player linked to Bozeman rushed for three touchdowns. On Thursday it was Helena Capital’s Tom Carter, who holds an offer from MSU, and on Friday night it was Missoula Sentinel running back and Bobcat commit Adam Jones.
Montana volleyball suffers 1st Big Sky loss after 3-0 start
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana became the first Big Sky team to win a set at Sacramento State in 364 days, but it wasn't enough as the Hornets won Thursday's match in four sets (25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19). Sac State moved into a first-place tie in the Big Sky standings...
Broncs bust through: Southern A champion Hamilton girls on a roll heading into playoffs
FRENCHTOWN — Bolstered by a cat-quick transfer and strong senior leadership, the Hamilton girls soccer team has built up a head of steam heading into the State A playoffs next week. The Bitterroot Valley's Broncs topped off an undefeated Southern A Conference season with a 7-0 win at Frenchtown...
Montana’s home opener against Providence canceled
MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team's home opener has been canceled, the athletic department announced Friday. The Grizzlies were scheduled to play their first game at Dahlberg Arena on Nov. 14 against the University of Providence, an NAIA school, but the Big Sky Conference denied their waiver request to play two non-Division I teams this year. They'll now open their home slate Nov. 17 when they host St. Thomas as part of the Zootown Classic tournament.
Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night
The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
St. Ignatius defeats Darby to stay undefeated
DARBY — On a nice autumn evening with the moon rising over the Sapphire Mountains, the Darby Tigers took on the undefeated St. Ignatius Bulldogs. The Bulldogs were too much as they rolled to a 64-14 victory and a perfect 7-0 record on the season. The Tigers dropped to 2-4.
Butte Central to host Frenchtown in final home game
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest). Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m. The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks...
