Related
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Penn State Hoops: Sizing up the eight newcomers in scrimmage action
We got a look at the players from the Nittany Lions' vaunted 2022 recruiting class and the program's three transfers. How did they look?
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State crosses a bridge to the top of the Big 12 standings
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is now 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play heading into their midseason bye week. While many may have predicted the Wildcats to be 5-1 at this point in the season, no one expected the sole loss coming at home to Tulane. With no game this coming weekend, the Cats will recharge as they make a charge for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. With six games remaining, will they be able to do it? Stay tuned...
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
Notre Dame Report Card (BYU)
Notre Dame’s rushing attack has truly launched after a slow start to the season. Drew Pyne has allayed concerns and has become a team-leading asset. Irish defense continues to get gashed but comes up with a critical short-yardage stand. Irish coaching staff defeats a very well-coached BYU squad.
Indiana football: Tom Allen announces coaching staff change
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced on Sunday afternoon that Darren Hiller will no longer serve as the program’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU...
Brown: Probably too many passes, not too much pressure vs. Texas
In the first game of the season, West Virginia allowed three sacks and 17 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus bookkeeping, and quarterback JT Daniels was essentially average when he was under duress. In the next three games? Two sacks and 29 pressures, 42, 65 and 26 points. Two...
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Mel Tucker torched by media after Michigan State football's fourth straight loss, blowout vs. Ohio State
"Obviously, very disappointed in the outcome of the game,” Tucker said. “Just very disappointed in the outcome. Obviously, I’m not real happy right now, so I’m gonna keep it very short.”. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live...
Quotebook: Jim Leonhard and players react to win after Paul Chryst's firing
When Jim Leonhard got off the bus for the first time as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, he walked toward Ryan Field feeling calmer than he had at any point throughout the week. That makes sense. Leonhard took over the program last Sunday after UW officials...
Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes overwhelm Spartans with big plays, swarming defense
EAST LANSING, Mich. – We have photos, highlights and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State here on Saturday. Click here for our full game recap, here for OSU coach Ryan Day's full postgame comments and here for our What We Learned postgame show. Quarterback...
What Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. "I was falling the whole time I felt like going into the route I got knocked over and I was stumbling and I look up and he threw the ball and I caught a turn and got hit and stumbling again so I was making sure to stay up, really just trying to stay up because I knew once I got out because I didn't see nobody around me as I was falling that I was going to score on that. Just trying to stay up."
LSU's loss to Tennessee shows Tigers coaching staff has a lot of room for improvement
The LSU Tigers drop a home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in a disappointing fashion. Looking at the game, every avenue of why the game turned out the way it did lead to poor coaching and preparation. The players are not completely free of blame by any means, but anyone looking at this game and saying LSU doesn’t have the talent to win games is just flat wrong in my opinion.
Kansas football still ranked in both weekly polls despite TCU loss
Kansas football is still ranked in the weekly polls, despite losing its first game of the season on Saturday. KU entered Saturday's game against TCU ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll. Despite a close 38-31 loss, KU will enter its Week 7 game against Oklahoma ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, KU is above Texas (No. 21) and behind Kansas State (No. 17). In the Coaches Poll, KU is ranked ahead of Baylor (No. 23) and Texas (No. 24). KU's game at Oklahoma will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be televised on ESPN 2.
Tennessee loss a painful reminder of how far LSU football has to go
Brian Kelly stood up after LSU’s loss to Tennessee Saturday and put all of the Tigers’ shortcomings on him. LSU did look like a team not ready for the moment, a top 25 moment and the first of Kelly’s tenure with the program. The Tigers lost 40-13 and it didn’t even feel that close as the team was out played and out coached in every facet.
