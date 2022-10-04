Read full article on original website
Related
Bulloch educators earn a spot in Aspiring Leaders program
Bulloch County Schools’ Aspiring Leaders program is training today’s educators for the leadership roles of tomorrow. The district’s Aspiring Leaders program is welcoming 21 educators into its third cohort. The cohort will undertake nine monthly sessions of leadership training, led by Mark Wilson. Wilson is a teacher,...
Bulloch County fire officer Sikes earns chief designation
Bulloch County’s acting training officer was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). Mitch Sikes was presented with a Chief Fire Officer designation at an awards ceremony on Oct. 1 during the GAFC conference in Columbus. “Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and...
Kiwanis Club dedicates 2022 fair to Danny Beall posthumously
At the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro’s meeting on Thursday, 2022 Fair Chair Lisa Turner presented the 2022 fair dedication to the 2021 Fair Chair, the late Danny Beall. Mr. Beall died in June. The award was presented posthumously to his widow, Karen Beall, who is also a member of the club.
wtoc.com
Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
First responder, widow of Army Ranger receives free house in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — A local first responder received a major surprise in Rincon on Thursday. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit, gave Miranda Briggs a mortgage-free home. Teary-eyed, Briggs and her daughter arrived to see dozens of community members waving American flags along the street of her new home...
WSAV-TV
SCCPSS announces Superintendent’s Student of the Month
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has named a 5th grader from White Bluff Elementary as the Superintendent’s Student of the Month. School officials say that she was a High Honor Roll student with some of the highest marks on the Georgia Milestone Assessment....
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
Bulloch County receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
Chairman Roy Thompson and the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that Bulloch County has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget for the fifth consecutive year by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). “We are excited to receive this award once again because we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
School Lawsuit: Bryan County teacher says she was fired for objecting to same-sex book read to kids
A Bryan County woman was pulling double duty as a substitute teacher and mother to her three children. That is until this past August. That's when Lindsey Barr raised concerns about the New York Times Best-Selling picture book 'All Are Welcome,' which depicts same-sex couples parenting and expecting children. The...
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State University National Alumni Association (SSUNAA) 2022-2023 King Marius L. Davis ~ Class Of 2006
Marius L. Davis is a Savannah, Georgia native, and a 2006 graduate of Savannah State University (SSU) where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with a focus in Public Relations and Advertising and a minor in Africana Studies. In 2015, Davis earned a Master of Arts degree in Professional Communication and Leadership from Armstrong State University.
National Do Something Nice Day: Be #GriceGood in the Boro
At Grice Connect, we aim to bring you all the important and breaking news you need as a citizen of Statesboro and Bulloch County. But we also want to bring you the good news — stories about neighbors helping neighbors, organizations caring for those in need, and other things that will make you smile and see what a great community we live in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City Council approves two downtown TAD projects
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4th. The council approved two Downtown Tax Allocation District (TAD) projects. One will help fund construction of a bridge over a drainage ditch and boardwalk which will connect the Visit Statesboro/Farmers Market building to...
wtoc.com
Metter Police, clergy to hold community worship services
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Metter have two chances in the next week to meet with police and help build understanding. Metter Police and local clergy will gather Sunday in the downtown park for a worship service as part of a national and local effort called Faith & Blue.
allongeorgia.com
60th Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair October 17 – 22
Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Fair Week will kick off with the parade at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 15 in downtown Statesboro. The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 begins Monday, October 17. This is the 60th year for the much anticipated annual event for Bulloch and the surrounding area.
WSAV-TV
Looking to Adopt? Let’s Visit the Humane Society!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Human Society for Greater Savannah has hundreds of dogs, cats, and small animals that are looking for their fur-ever homes! Adoption Manager, Nina Schulze, says that the Humane Society’s goal is to “give animals a second chance that may not be doing well in their [current] facilities” that they are living in.
Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber partners with Development Authority to host State of the Region and Business Expo
The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber is partnering with the Development Authority of Bulloch County to host the first ever State of the Region and Business Expo on Monday, Oct. 24, at J.I. Clements Stadium, home of Georgia Southern Eagle Baseball. The event will start at 6 p.m. with networking and food....
Come join the farm fun: Ag Night Out is Friday evening downtown
The Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority to promote Agribusiness as a top industry in Bulloch County and the region. They will host their annual First Friday Ag Night Out event on Oct. 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on East Main St. The community...
Savannah Tribune
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!
Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
Hershel Craig Kennedy
Hershel Craig Kennedy, age 61, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Augusta University Hospital. The Bulloch County native was a member of The Southeast Bulloch High School Class of 1979. He was a master carpenter for many years until he retired and became “the Best PaPa Ever” to Haley and Jacie.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 1