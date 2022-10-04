ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Bulloch educators earn a spot in Aspiring Leaders program

Bulloch County Schools’ Aspiring Leaders program is training today’s educators for the leadership roles of tomorrow. The district’s Aspiring Leaders program is welcoming 21 educators into its third cohort. The cohort will undertake nine monthly sessions of leadership training, led by Mark Wilson. Wilson is a teacher,...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
SCCPSS announces Superintendent’s Student of the Month

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has named a 5th grader from White Bluff Elementary as the Superintendent’s Student of the Month. School officials say that she was a High Honor Roll student with some of the highest marks on the Georgia Milestone Assessment....
SAVANNAH, GA
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service

In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah State University National Alumni Association (SSUNAA) 2022-2023 King Marius L. Davis ~ Class Of 2006

Marius L. Davis is a Savannah, Georgia native, and a 2006 graduate of Savannah State University (SSU) where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with a focus in Public Relations and Advertising and a minor in Africana Studies. In 2015, Davis earned a Master of Arts degree in Professional Communication and Leadership from Armstrong State University.
SAVANNAH, GA
National Do Something Nice Day: Be #GriceGood in the Boro

At Grice Connect, we aim to bring you all the important and breaking news you need as a citizen of Statesboro and Bulloch County. But we also want to bring you the good news — stories about neighbors helping neighbors, organizations caring for those in need, and other things that will make you smile and see what a great community we live in.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
City Council approves two downtown TAD projects

The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4th. The council approved two Downtown Tax Allocation District (TAD) projects. One will help fund construction of a bridge over a drainage ditch and boardwalk which will connect the Visit Statesboro/Farmers Market building to...
STATESBORO, GA
Metter Police, clergy to hold community worship services

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Metter have two chances in the next week to meet with police and help build understanding. Metter Police and local clergy will gather Sunday in the downtown park for a worship service as part of a national and local effort called Faith & Blue.
METTER, GA
60th Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair October 17 – 22

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Fair Week will kick off with the parade at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 15 in downtown Statesboro. The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 begins Monday, October 17. This is the 60th year for the much anticipated annual event for Bulloch and the surrounding area.
STATESBORO, GA
Looking to Adopt? Let’s Visit the Humane Society!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Human Society for Greater Savannah has hundreds of dogs, cats, and small animals that are looking for their fur-ever homes! Adoption Manager, Nina Schulze, says that the Humane Society’s goal is to “give animals a second chance that may not be doing well in their [current] facilities” that they are living in.
SAVANNAH, GA
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!

Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
SAVANNAH, GA
Hershel Craig Kennedy

Hershel Craig Kennedy, age 61, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Augusta University Hospital. The Bulloch County native was a member of The Southeast Bulloch High School Class of 1979. He was a master carpenter for many years until he retired and became “the Best PaPa Ever” to Haley and Jacie.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
