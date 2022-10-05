ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Arrest made in Stadium Walk shooting

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:09pm, Statesboro Police Department patrol officers responded to the Stadium Walk Apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon their arrival, officers located the 32-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to her back. The victim was...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County Deputy interrupts burglary in progress

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning. According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulloch County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Register, GA
County
Bulloch County, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery

Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Bulloch Sheriff Deputies
wtoc.com

Savannah murder suspects appear in court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people accused of murders in Savannah appeared in court before a judge. Those include the two accused in the April shooting death of a British tourist in downtown Savannah. WTOC was the only news media inside the courtroom. Georgiamae Lawrence told the judge she’s not...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy