Arrest made in Stadium Walk shooting
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:09pm, Statesboro Police Department patrol officers responded to the Stadium Walk Apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon their arrival, officers located the 32-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to her back. The victim was...
Bulloch County Deputy interrupts burglary in progress
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning. According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given […]
Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
21 arrested, 1 hospitalized after fight at Jefferson County High School
Investigators were called out to Jefferson County High School on Wednesday in response to a fight between students on campus.
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery
Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
Ten JCHS students could be charged as adults following fight
NewsChannel 6 has learned ten students could be charged as adults following a fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School.
Keysville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
A Keysville man is facing charges after reportedly impersonating a police officer.
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Savannah murder suspects appear in court
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people accused of murders in Savannah appeared in court before a judge. Those include the two accused in the April shooting death of a British tourist in downtown Savannah. WTOC was the only news media inside the courtroom. Georgiamae Lawrence told the judge she’s not...
Timeline: What has happened since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing?
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — At just 20 months old, Quinton Simon hasn’t been seen for 60 hours. In those moments, WSAV has told you a lot about the search to find him but to tell you about the environment he was living in, we have to back up weeks. Sept. 7 Police were called […]
Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
Bulloch County fire officer Sikes earns chief designation
Bulloch County’s acting training officer was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). Mitch Sikes was presented with a Chief Fire Officer designation at an awards ceremony on Oct. 1 during the GAFC conference in Columbus. “Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and...
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
Students, including juveniles, detained following large fight at Jefferson County High School
(LOUISVILLE, GA) - A large fight Wednesday at Jefferson County High School. It happened around lunchtime involving a large group of students. One was injured and taken to an area hospital. That student was treated and released. More than twenty, including some juveniles, are being held at the Jefferson County...
Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High School student following cafeteria fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Windsor Forest High School campus police seized a weapon from a student after a fight at the school. Students told administrators that they saw the weapon during the fight at the cafeteria, prompting the school to go on lockdown, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS). Campus officers then […]
ONLY ON 3: Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
