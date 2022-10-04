ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages

It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
