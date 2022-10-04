Read full article on original website
Freshman Report: Which Alabama true freshmen played vs. Texas A&M
A full breakdown of the true freshmen that saw playing time in Alabama’s sixth game of the season.
Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe assess QB's first start vs. Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time since January of 2021, a player other than Bryce Young started a game at quarterback for Alabama. With last year’s Heisman winner still dealing with an injured shoulder, the Crimson Tide turned to Jalen Milroe against the Texas A&M Aggies. Milroe,...
What Nick Saban, Terrion Arnold saw on final play vs. Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – It all came down to one final play. No. 1 Alabama clung to a 24-20 lead with three seconds left on the game clock, but Texas A&M had the ball at the Crimson Tide’s 2-yard line with one shot to win the game. One play earlier, it appeared as though Alabama had sealed the victory with a Jordan Battle interception, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference, moving the Aggies closer to the goal line.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 Alabama defeated Texas A&M, 24-20, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 6-0 on the season. "It's always great to win when you...
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Alabama game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's 24-20 loss to Alabama. The Aggies go to 3-3 on the season and take on South Carolina in two weeks as the final outing in a quartet of games away from Kyle Field. Video courtesy of Texas A&M...
What went wrong on A&M's final play versus Alabama
Texas A&M was on Alabama's three yard line on the final play of their nationally televised contest but trailing by four and needing a touchdown to pull an upset as unranked, 24 point underdog. Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher described what he called, what quarterback Haynes Kings' options were on the play, and his view of what went wrong on it as the Aggies couldn't pull it off in a 24-20 loss.
A&M-Alabama news & notes: Several milestones for Aggie players
Here are noteworthy items from the Aggies' game with Alabama last night as they fell just short losing to the Crimson Tide by a count of 24-20. The Texas A&M defense has forced at least one fumble in all six games this season. The Aggies’ three forced fumbles in the...
Alabama Falls To Third In AP Poll
One never knows what to expect from the sports journalists and broadcast personalities who are selected to vote in the once-prestigious Associated Press college football poll. This is not to say that Alabama didn’t deserve to be penalized for its under-achieving, yet winning, performance against Texas A&M Saturday. Alabama played without its Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, at quarterback, and the offense sputtered badly in the 24-20 win.
Johnny Manziel, Kellen Mond speak out on final play call of A&M-Alabama game
Texas A&M used four turnovers from Alabama (scoring 17 points off of those miscues), two late drives, and a pass interference call to put itself at the Tide's three yard line down 24-20 with three seconds left in the game. The Aggies then had a multitude of options available to them from the right hash mark and most people would have assumed that they would have tried a throw to the wide side of the field and give the Aggies' receivers (who had shined versus the Tide's veteran defensive backs) or running back Devon Achane a chance to make a play in the end zone.
Post game breakdown: A&M plays Alabama off its feet
For two consecutive years, an unranked Texas A&M team has come in as a 20 plus point underdog against top ranked Alabama and yet both contests have come down to the final play. Last season, the Aggies converted a short field goal to take down the Tide; this season, a pass from the three yard line never even made it to the end zone and allowed Alabama to escape.
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice
A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Seven quick post game thoughts on A&M-Alabama
1. Texas A&M played hard tonight but it was Alabama’s turnovers and missed field goals that kept them in the game and gave them a chance to pull off the upset. A&M’s Fadil Diggs stripped Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe twice in the first half and those plays came when the Tide were threatening to take control of the game. Throw in a third fumble by Jase McClellan in the third quarter and the Aggies were opportunistic enough to score 17 points off of Alabama’s mistakes.
Bryce Young's availability at Tennessee more important than playing against Texas A&M, David Pollack says
Bryce Young is a game-time decision for Alabama’s game against Texas A&M with an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s win over Arkansas. Jalen Milroe replaced him and did a fine job, but many wonder about the Crimson Tide should Young miss time. David Pollack joined Get Up! Friday morning revealed that he is in that crowd, and touched on whether Alabama should focus on having young healthy for next week’s game against Tennessee.
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath
How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Auburn freshman to miss 3-4 weeks after knee surgery; Bruce Pearl also has procedure
Give Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl credit, he’s all-in with his team whether that means taking a trip to Israel to play in exhibition games or getting knee surgery with your freshman guard. Pearl and guard Chance Westry both had arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday. Coach Pearl was able to...
