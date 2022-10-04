Read full article on original website
Related
menifee247.com
Questions remain concerning death of adult male
Menifee Police are investigating what has preliminarily been ruled a homicide in the death of an adult male Friday morning in the Heritage Lake community. Police responded at 2:55 a.m. to a residence in the 28200 block of Serenity Falls Way, according to a news release. The reporting party stated that the victim had attempted suicide and needed medical attention.
NBC Los Angeles
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically
A morning blaze at a Palm Springs apartment complex is under investigation. 3 people were injured in the fire that sparked up on Tamarisk Road around 10:15 am. Captain Gunkel from the Palm Springs Fire Department reports that there are two critical patients who have been taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gunkel The post 3 people injured in Palm Springs apartment fire, 2 critically appeared first on KESQ.
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knewsradio.com
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
CVUSD responds after teachers arrested for being drunk in class
The Coachella Valley Unified School District is responding to concerns following the arrest of two teachers just weeks apart for being drunk on campus during school hours. On September 30, 2022, 43-year-old Marcos Jesus Espinoza was arrested for public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds, and child endangerment. Records show he's expected to appear The post CVUSD responds after teachers arrested for being drunk in class appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino haunted house fights to put on ‘The Last Scare’
Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of spooky season in San Bernardino for about a decade now, and though this year is the last time the attraction will be put on, it almost didn’t make it to Halloween at all. The popular attraction at 6880 Caitlin St....
Wild video shows woman driving on Orange County freeway with 3 wheels, sparks flying
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving her vehicle with the hatchback completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments
Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
iecn.com
Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness
On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River
An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Accused of Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl Arraigned
(CNS) – A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested in August following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old...
KTLA.com
ATM skimmers caught in the act in San Bernardino: Police
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing the devices Thursday morning. After live feed surveillance showed the skimmer and a camera being installed, police responded to the Bank of America...
newsmirror.net
A traffic collision between a small school bus and vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street
Medical Engine No. 9 from the Mentone Fire Department responded to a traffic collision between a small school bus and another vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street, Yucaipa, at approximately 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Crews treated and transported both drivers by ambulance for minor injuries. Two students...
Banning school custodian hailed a hero for quick actions that saved kindergartner's life
True hero: A local school custodian is getting the recognition he deserves for his quick thinking actions that saved a choking kindergartner's life.
thepalmspringspost.com
Odd local landmark won’t get caught in web of demolition if project proceeds, developer says
Developers discussing a project inside city limits that would include a 123,000-square-foot distribution center are promising to be mindful of an odd local landmark. Driving the news: No formal application has been submitted. However, plans on file at City Hall show a 40-acre parcel near North Indian Canyon Drive and Garnet Avenue could one day contain the distribution center, a travel stop, and two other parcels suitable for building.
Palm Springs Police Department set to add drone to inventory of military equipment
The Palm Springs Police Department is updating its inventory of military equipment following the recent adoption of a new policy by The Palm Springs City Council. The Council unanimously approved the department's purchase of a $35,161 drone. A September 29, 2022 report by Interim City Manager Teresa Gallavan to The Council explained that “unmanned aerial The post Palm Springs Police Department set to add drone to inventory of military equipment appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Families Say They Were Duped by Santa Ana Used Home Appliances Store
Home appliances can cost a lot of money. That’s why some consumers try to save some cash by buying used or refurbished appliances. But you need to vet the business you’re buying from. The I-Team’s received complaints from consumers who say they've been duped by one Santa Ana used appliance store.
Comments / 0