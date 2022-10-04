Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
For Flooded Inland Florida, Hurricane Ian Saved the Worst for Last
ARCADIA, Fla. (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian carried a one-two punch for the inland Florida city of Arcadia and its surrounding county. Located 50 miles north of Fort Myers and about 50 miles east of the Gulf Coast, Arcadia first suffered the immediate effects of the Category 4 storm as it swept east, bringing torrential rains and hurricane-force winds to the interior of the state.
US News and World Report
Analysis: Where Democrats Have an Edge in Governor’s Races
Of the 36 gubernatorial races on tap for 2022, Democrats hold 16 of them – and they are favored, to one degree or another, to hold 12 of those in November. The Democrats are also favored to flip two GOP-held governorships, in Maryland and Massachusetts. That’s the conclusion of...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 3, 2022. Gov. Kristi Noem’s apparent change of heart regarding the sales tax on food in South Dakota looks plainly like an election-season conversion of convenience. She is suddenly embracing an idea that 1) is popular with state residents; and 2) she has been...
Comments / 0