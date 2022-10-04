ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Iowa coach expresses doubt over Ava Jones’ basketball future

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a story published in The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said it was doubtful Nickerson’s Ava Jones plays basketball again. Ava was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking this summer in Louisville.
IOWA CITY, IA
harlanenterprise.net

Wagner remembers 83’ Cats/Cards clash as a classic

Kentucky and Louisville are involved in an intense recruiting battle for New Jersey high school teammates DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who both apparently will visit UK for Big Blue Madness but may not visit the Cards for Louisville Live a week later. Milt Wagner, the director of player development...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Racing Louisville fans start planning their next course of action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC has lost its first sponsor after a sexual misconduct investigation involving one of their former coaches and now the fans are reacting too. Sherman-Williams announced Friday that they are suspending their partnership with Racing Louisville after an investigation into sexual misconduct in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 7 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 7, 2022:. Berea Schools - Ky - 9, Kentucky Country Day School - 33 Iroquois High School - 0, Western High School - 34 Marian C Moore High School - 6, John Hardin High School -...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Wave 3

Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, 15 women will take the stage at Louisville Memorial Auditorium Sunday, with the chance to win the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA pageant. Sunday afternoon, judges will name 3 winners. One from three age divisions ranging from 13 to 45...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Louisville Pumpkin Patches & Fall Festivals: Updated October 2022

Fall is in the air, and we can’t wait to indulge in all of the festivities coming our way this season! We’re so excited, in fact, that we’ve compiled a list of the best local pumpkin patches, hayrides, and fall festivals. Bookmark this article and come back to it throughout the month of October, whenever you need a family-friendly weekend activity. Here’s your ultimate guide to Louisville’s best pumpkin patches and festivals!
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Central High School partners with UofL Hospital for new student program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Central High School’s pre-medical magnet program now have a new chance to get real-life experience in a hospital. JCPS and UofL Hospital partnered to allow seniors to shadow doctors and spend time in operating rooms. Students can scrub into operating rooms and witness surgeries and also get practice performing simpler procedures, like sutures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD ‘Pal Program’ builds relationship with youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program is helping build relationships between youth and the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD, the Police Activities League hosts events that combine both officers and youth’s interest. Some of those activities include fishing, cooking, boxing, basketball, archery and more. The program...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing Louisville man found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities confirmed a man who was reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been relocated. An alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon for 30-year-old Jorge Martinez, who was last known to be in the downtown Louisville area. Just before 5:30 p.m., officials stated Martinez had been found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Operation Return Home alert issued for missing man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authories have issued an alert for a man considered to be an endangered missing person. Jorge Martinez, 30, was last known to be in the downtown Louisville area Tuesday afternoon. Martinez is 5′6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes....
LOUISVILLE, KY

