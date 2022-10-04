Fall is in the air, and we can’t wait to indulge in all of the festivities coming our way this season! We’re so excited, in fact, that we’ve compiled a list of the best local pumpkin patches, hayrides, and fall festivals. Bookmark this article and come back to it throughout the month of October, whenever you need a family-friendly weekend activity. Here’s your ultimate guide to Louisville’s best pumpkin patches and festivals!

