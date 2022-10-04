Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Yardbarker
Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely
The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
Yardbarker
ICYMI: Shohei Ohtani's Hilarious Response to Being Hit By a Pitch
In the Angels' penultimate game of the season, Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter's box for a harmless third inning at bat...or so he thought. The pitcher on the mound, Cole Irvin of the Athletics, was throwing a breaking ball to the two-way superstar. But he lost control of the pitch.
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in baseball history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher
Los Angeles Angels' two-way dynamo Shohei Ohtani has made Major League history, again. In a 2022 MLB season that's seen several historic feats reached, Ohtani added another accomplishment to the record books on the final day of the regular season. Ohtani took the mound for the final time this season...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays' Gausman to Start Critical Game 2 Against Pitcher He Replaced
In November 2021, Robbie Ray won the American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Later that month, he would agree to a five-year, $115 million deal with the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jays found their replacement for Ray that same week, signing 30-year-old journeyman...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Favorite For The Royals Job
The Kansas City Royals made some pretty big changes after their 9-2 season-ending loss to the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians yesterday, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. This comes just mere weeks after the firing of president of baseball operations Dayton Moore. Needless to say, changes...
Yardbarker
Rays Manager Has A Simple Message For His Team
The Tampa Bay Rays are October bound. After finishing the 2022 regular season with an 86-76 record, they’ll head to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card round. Game 1 of that series gets underway tomorrow at 12:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The Rays will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
MLB ranks the top postseason pitching staffs
The MLB Postseason begins tomorrow, and this should be an extremely enjoyable time for Braves fans. They get to watch playoff baseball from their couch, knowing they are already on to the next round. Braves fans will also get the opportunity to do a little scouting on their next opponent. Atlanta will play either the Cardinals or Phillies in the NLDS — one of which they are already very familiar with.
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays Make Their Game 1 Starter Official
The start times for every game in each of the four Wild Card Series have been announced by Major League Baseball. The Toronto Blue Jays will have just the guy they want on the mound for Game 1 against the Seattle Mariners. They’ll be sending staff ace Alek Manoah to...
Yardbarker
The Astros Lead An Important MLB Postseason List
Ladies and gentlemen, the postseason is finally here. We’ve got October baseball in full swing starting tomorrow with the Wild Card Series. So, before we start, it’s important to see how the teams are being ranked based on their strengths heading into October. Pitching is usually your foundation...
Yardbarker
Yankees may be facing problem with DJ LeMahieu in playoffs
The New York Yankees were hoping to have a healthy DJ LeMahieu during the postseason, but that is far from the reality after he suffered a right big toe injury several weeks ago. LeMahieu spent some time on the injured list trying to recover and put himself in a spot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Updates: Starling Marte, Darin Ruf
As we reach the final game of the regular season, the New York Mets will have to figure out their postseason roster with the Wild-Card round looming this weekend. Part of their roster configuration will depend on the health of these two bats: Starling Marte (fractured middle finger) and Darin Ruf (neck).
Comments / 0