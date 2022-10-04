ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book 'The Story of Michael Crescenz'

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia's Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael's brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lancaster Farming

A 'Charming' History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Broomall Man Remembered as the 'Ironman of SEPTA'

Beloved SEPTA driver James J. McCloskey with his nephew, Joe Holden.Image via the McCloskey family. Retired SEPTA bus driver James J. McCloskey earned his sobriquet, the "Ironman of SEPTA," after his last shift in 1994. His coworkers arranged a farewell event to celebrate the Broomall resident's 45 years of uninterrupted service. Broadcast reporter Bill Baldini was covering the event when he came up with the moniker, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BROOMALL, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from "here"

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers' opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
newtownpress.com

CALLING ALL MARINES

DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto's Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
weddingchicks.com

Two Vendors Created This Wedding at an Inn Outside of Philadelphia

Bride and groom, Catherine and Nelson, took to the Philadelphia area's charming Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm for a romantic late summer estate wedding. This couple was all about efficiency in choosing their vendors! Using just a few vendors that provided multiple services helped them create a stunning East Coast wedding that represented them as a couple, and created a day that was gorgeous and fun. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos of their day, with filmography by Between Sleep and Awake, catering by The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, and planning, design, and florals by DFW Events Design. And don't forget to check out the full gallery here!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
underthebutton.com

Oops! Magill Approves Penn's First Fleet of Fighter PILOTs

The University of Pennsylvania has become the first American university to hire several fighter pilots and launch an Air Force, as newly appointed President Liz Magill attempts to appease activists long demanding that Penn pay PILOTs (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) to the Philadelphia city government. The move was met...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
getnews.info

Soko Bag introduces savoury South Korean food – now in Philadelphia

Soko Bag is a newly launched takeaway restaurant, offering South Korean fried chicken & a blend of Korean and American foods, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The restaurant offers Bulgogi cheesesteaks, Mandu, Hotteok, and more. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – Soko Bag is a small family-owned and operated restaurant focusing on South...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Meet 2022's Power Women of the Main Line and Western Suburbs

They are all poised, passionate and persistent. Meet this year's 20 Power Women of the Main Line and western suburbs. By Kim Douglas, with additional reporting by J.F. Pirro and Michael Bradley. Natanya Sortland • Alice Choi • Diana Perez-Rodgers • Diane McGraw • Patti Brennan • Imaani J....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of "lying to the American people about medicine.". Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Kevin Hart visits Philadelphia elementary school to promote financial literacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's very own Kevin Hart made a special visit to a city elementary school Friday to talk money and success with students. He shared lessons and insight from his personal financial journey.Hart is known for his gut busting comedic skills, but the Philly native is getting serious about making sure the younger generation understands the importance of fiscal responsibility."I relate to the kids because I've been where they are," Hart said. Hart made a surprise visit to Robert Morris Elementary in North Philadelphia Friday morning. The student-only event gave him the opportunity to talk about financial literacy to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

