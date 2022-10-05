3 days to No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 2 Mater Dei: By the numbers

Other than the final score, numbers don't win football games. People do, primarily the players and coaches.

That said, in this age of analytics, numbers have a growing influence on how teams approach sporting events.

The biggest high school football sporting event to date in 2022 takes place 7:30 p.m. Friday at Santa Ana Stadium, where No. 2 Mater Dei-Santa Ana hosts No. 1 St. John Bosco.

Here's some numbers — and numbers within numbers — that may be labeled either 'key,' 'fun' or 'of interest.'

2 — The amount of shutouts in the 56-year, 39-game history of the series (both won by Mater Dei, 28-0 in 1999 and 20-0 in 2005).

6 — The amount of losses by St. John Bosco since 2013 against teams NOT named Mater Dei. The Braves have won 112 in that time against 13 losses overall (7 to MD).

11 — Freshmen combined on both rosters with college offers: Mater Dei (6), St. John Bosco (5).

13.3 — Average yards per carry for St. John Bosco junior running back Chauncey Sylvester (23 carries, 305 yards, 5 touchdowns).

Chauncey Sylvester, St. John Bosco. Photo: Leon Neuschwander.

13.9 — Average yards per carry for Mater Dei junior running back Nathaniel Frazier, who has 5 college offers: USC, Colorado, Oregon, UNLV and Arizona State.

14 — How many St. John Bosco players who have scored touchdowns, Mater Dei has eight.

21 — How many players have touched the ball on offense for St. John Bosco, including 16 different pass receivers.

23 — How many starts and wins for Mater Dei junior quarterback Elijah Brown (334 career completions, 467 attempts, 4,930 yards, 62 TDs, 9 interceptions).

25.3 — Average yards per catch for Mater Dei sophomore WR Marcus Harris (13 catches, 329 yards, five TDs).

40 — How many different players have recorded tackles for St. John Bosco, 21 with at least 10 led by junior linebacker Kyngston Viliamu-Asa, who has 19 college offers.

49 — The most points ever scored by a team in the 39-game history (2017, a 49-24 Mater Dei victory).

74 — How many players on both rosters who have either a recruiting ranking or college offer: St. John Bosco (41), Mater Dei (33).

137.2 — Mater Dei junior Elijah Brown's career quarterback rating.

Elijah Brown (12), Mater Dei. Photo: Heston Quan.

138.2 — Quarterback rating of SJB's 6-foot-3, 234-pound backup Caleb Sanchez (23 of 35, 351 yards, 5 TDs, 0 interceptions).

166 — Recruiting stars (according to 247Sports) between the two teams: St. John Bosco (97), Mater Dei (69).

179 — Amount of points scored by St. John Bosco during a 6-game win streak in the series (2011-2015)

333 — Number of career wins (according to CalHiSports ) for Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson vs. 85 losses, 2 ties. State leader among active coaches, fifth all-time.

1,100 — The amount of points Mater Dei has scored in the series (28 MD wins), versus 681 points for SJB (11 wins).

3,631 — Career total yards of St. John Bosco starting QB/Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson (2,965 passing, 666 rushing) and 46 TDs.

9,000 — Approximate amount of tickets sold in minutes for the game Monday.