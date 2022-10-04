Read full article on original website
How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.
Best Halloween-themed skins in VALORANT
Riot Games has created several holiday weapon skins for VALORANT over the last two years but outside of a few player cards and gun buddies, Riot has yet to release Halloween-themed weapon skins. With the spooky season in full swing, it is time to look at the weapon skin bundles...
Laura Kinney’s X-23 is the latest Fortnite x Marvel skin
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially due to the level of collaborations Epic Games can pull off. Especially regarding Marvel and other Disney properties, the developer has been tireless in securing properties and characters for its game. Now, a leaked Marvel hero, X-23, has been officially announced for the game.
How to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly challenging players with new quests every week. Part of this week’s quests asks the player to land on the floating pirate ship Driftwood and collect 100 Gold Bars in a single match. This can be difficult for some players because there aren’t that many bars on the pirate ship.
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
Valve under fire after showing Nintendo Switch emulator in Steam Deck video
The Steam Deck has been a huge hit, with over 1 million units sold back in August. But the Steam Deck has recently come under fire for showing people using a Nintendo Switch emulator called Yuzu in a recent YouTube video. The three-minute YouTube video included a split-second moment where...
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
Jack Black's Bowser has completely won over the internet
Oh god, it’s here. The trailer for Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie has certainly taken the internet by storm. The cast features Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser but it’s Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario that’s set the internet alight.
Valve is giving previously banned game new life on Steam after re-review
A previously banned game is getting a second chance as Steam allows the game to be released on its platform. CHAOS; HEAD NOAH has been brought back to life due to a re-review by Steam, the title sees users play as a shut-in character who experiences hallucinations. As gamers play,...
Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks
McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
This iconic PS1 game that we all loved is now worth $20,000
Many cult licences were born on the PS1. Spyro, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Suikoden: these sagas known to all today had their first hours of glory on Sony's mythical console. At the time, to get these games, you had to leave your home. The PS1, the debut of many mythical...
How to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2
With over 30 different heroes each with their own weapons and abilities, Overwatch 2 has something that suits the style of every first-person shooter player. And for any player wanting to reach the top levels of the game’s ranked competitive mode, they’ll need their best settings applied to do so.
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?
Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2. The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars...
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to modern consoles soon
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases will hit modern consoles on Jan. 19, 2023, confirmed by developers Atlus on Twitter. The JRPG duo will be available across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Persona 3 Portable will also debut on Steam, whereas Persona 4 is already available on the digital distribution platform.
