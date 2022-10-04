Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
dotesports.com
‘They had it, they really did’: TimTheTatman wishes Apex Legends was more like another Respawn game
Popular YouTube streamer and avid battle royale player TimTheTatman compared Respawn Entertainment’s two premier FPS titles, Titanfall and Apex Legends. Praising Titanfall’s movement and gunplay, the Complexity streamer said he “doesn’t understand” why Apex Legends did away with its predecessor’s core mechanics. Battle royales...
dotesports.com
Laura Kinney’s X-23 is the latest Fortnite x Marvel skin
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially due to the level of collaborations Epic Games can pull off. Especially regarding Marvel and other Disney properties, the developer has been tireless in securing properties and characters for its game. Now, a leaked Marvel hero, X-23, has been officially announced for the game.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.
dotesports.com
Why aren’t your friends showing up in Overwatch 2? | OW2 friends list bug explained
While Overwatch 2 has released for PC and console players alike, the game’s recent launch has come with a myriad of bugs. Whether it be connectivity issues, long queue times, or unexpected bugs, there are a myriad of obstacles standing in players’ way. One prominent issue that has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
dotesports.com
Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm back in 2015. It’s the latest multiplayer game from Blizzard and although it’s had some problems since its release, Overwatch 2 should be a breath of fresh air for the community. If...
dotesports.com
Seraphine puts a spell on Legends of Runeterra in Domination expansion
Sing it so all can hear the power of Seraphine's spell. Seraphine joins the Legends of Runeterra champion ranks for the upcoming Darkin Domination expansion, along with spell-packed synergies. Riot Games dropped the second Domination expansion champion today, showcasing Seraphine within the Piltover & Zaun region. Her support package included...
dotesports.com
What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?
Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.
dotesports.com
How to get Tatsu Prime Relics in Warframe
Nikanas are some of the most stylish weapons in Warframe, and the Tatsu may not be too far behind. This Two-Handed Nikana stole the show for being one of the few weapons in its class, though players who enjoy Revenant’s signature weapon can farm themselves an improved copy of it in the form of Tatsu Prime.
dotesports.com
When is the Overwatch 2 Twitch drop event?
Overwatch 2 opened for business earlier this week. And now that Blizzard has started to address some of the server issues surrounding the launch, there are some Twitch drops incoming. By watching your favorite streamers, players will have a chance to obtain a legendary skin for the game’s new healer,...
dotesports.com
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
dotesports.com
When does Need for Speed Unbound release?
Need for Speed Unbound, the racing series’ 25th installment, is finally on its way this year. As the first Need for Speed game to be developed by Criterion Games since 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals, fans are hoping for it to inject new life into the franchise that has suffered from a mixed audience reception in recent entries.
dotesports.com
Everything we know about the 3.2 update in Genshin Impact
As most of Genshin Impact players are still enjoying the content introduced with patch 3.1 a few weeks ago, the 3.2 update is already fast approaching. Still, there are many interrogations on what this update will bring and when it will release precisely. Some new characters were revealed, as well as some features, but many details have yet to be unveiled.
dotesports.com
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
dotesports.com
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
dotesports.com
How to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly challenging players with new quests every week. Part of this week’s quests asks the player to land on the floating pirate ship Driftwood and collect 100 Gold Bars in a single match. This can be difficult for some players because there aren’t that many bars on the pirate ship.
