Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO