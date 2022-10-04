Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly challenging players with new quests every week. Part of this week’s quests asks the player to land on the floating pirate ship Driftwood and collect 100 Gold Bars in a single match. This can be difficult for some players because there aren’t that many bars on the pirate ship.
dotesports.com
How to fix the ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most accessible multiplayer games in the world. In addition to being available on multiple platforms, Fortnite also has decent servers with excellent track records of staying online. While Fortnite will remain accessible throughout the majority of the year, there can be times when its servers...
dotesports.com
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass end?
Overwatch 2 may have just begun, but it’s never too soon to keep track of important dates, especially if you want to maximize the value of the season one battle pass. The season one battle pass, which notably includes the game’s first-ever mythic skin, has 80 total tiers of content to unlock, and the premium version has more than 60 cosmetics in total.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.
dotesports.com
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
dotesports.com
The next PUBG update is changing the gunplay meta, updating maps, and more
PUBG is back with a vengeance and looking to make sweeping changes that’ll rock the game to its core. KRAFTON, Inc.’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS update goes live on Oct. 11 and 19, and is likely to mix up console and PC play for the foreseeable future. The devs behind...
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
dotesports.com
All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
dotesports.com
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
dotesports.com
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends season 15 teaser all but confirms Boreas map
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released its first teaser for the game’s upcoming season 15—and it appears to confirm something many fans already knew. Respawn posted an image on the official Apex Twitter account that appears to show two legends hard at work. Based on the accessories in the image, the two characters in question are Octane and Seer. Spread in between their snacks and tools is a map that appears to be of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. It seems as though the two are making plans for Boreas’ inclusion in the Apex Games. The tweet was accompanied by the text, “Hard work gets things done.”
dotesports.com
What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?
Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
dotesports.com
Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hero shooter that took the world by storm back in 2015. It’s the latest multiplayer game from Blizzard and although it’s had some problems since its release, Overwatch 2 should be a breath of fresh air for the community. If...
dotesports.com
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
dotesports.com
When does Need for Speed Unbound release?
Need for Speed Unbound, the racing series’ 25th installment, is finally on its way this year. As the first Need for Speed game to be developed by Criterion Games since 2013’s Need for Speed Rivals, fans are hoping for it to inject new life into the franchise that has suffered from a mixed audience reception in recent entries.
dotesports.com
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
dotesports.com
Why aren’t your friends showing up in Overwatch 2? | OW2 friends list bug explained
While Overwatch 2 has released for PC and console players alike, the game’s recent launch has come with a myriad of bugs. Whether it be connectivity issues, long queue times, or unexpected bugs, there are a myriad of obstacles standing in players’ way. One prominent issue that has...
dotesports.com
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
