Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
dotesports.com
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
dotesports.com
Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players
The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
dotesports.com
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.
dotesports.com
How to save your Overwatch 2 highlights
The sequel to Blizzard’s famous hero FPS has dropped and Overwatch 2 is taking the gaming world on a wild ride, filled with server issues, bugs, and an overall good time. An important feature some of the best competitive games have, is the ability to save your incredible highlights—who doesn’t want to save your early OW2 exploits?
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?
One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
dotesports.com
Why your aim feels off in Overwatch 2 | Best aim settings in Overwatch 2
Overwatch players are unlikely to have a tough time when switching to the second generation of the game. Adjusting the in-game settings to your previous configuration in Overwatch should be enough to get you going, but there can also be some controls and sensitivities that just don’t feel the same.
dotesports.com
The next PUBG update is changing the gunplay meta, updating maps, and more
PUBG is back with a vengeance and looking to make sweeping changes that’ll rock the game to its core. KRAFTON, Inc.’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS update goes live on Oct. 11 and 19, and is likely to mix up console and PC play for the foreseeable future. The devs behind...
dotesports.com
What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?
Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2. The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars...
dotesports.com
Is Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League going to be announced at The Game Awards?
A new Crash Bandicoot game may be announced at The Game Awards. Gaming YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh received a package from Activision full of cryptic clues about the Crash Bandicoot franchise. The delivery from Aku Aku’s Steam-in Pizza Shack was packed with delicious morsels of information about the mutant eastern barred bandicoot.
dotesports.com
Will there be a Dota 2 True Sight for TI11?
Dota 2’s premier event, The International, is a huge deal for the community. Not only because it’s the pinnacle of the Dota 2 esports scene, but also because of all the bits and pieces of content that revolve around it. One of the most revered examples is the...
dotesports.com
All current ‘pay-to-win’ weapon skins in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a textbook live-service multiplayer game in many ways. It’s constantly balancing the need to keep the game competitive and fair in its PVP environment, while also constantly releasing new skins and cosmetics for players to purchase, showing off in-game. That can sometimes create something of an...
dotesports.com
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends season 15 teaser all but confirms Boreas map
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released its first teaser for the game’s upcoming season 15—and it appears to confirm something many fans already knew. Respawn posted an image on the official Apex Twitter account that appears to show two legends hard at work. Based on the accessories in the image, the two characters in question are Octane and Seer. Spread in between their snacks and tools is a map that appears to be of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. It seems as though the two are making plans for Boreas’ inclusion in the Apex Games. The tweet was accompanied by the text, “Hard work gets things done.”
dotesports.com
How to get Tatsu Prime Relics in Warframe
Nikanas are some of the most stylish weapons in Warframe, and the Tatsu may not be too far behind. This Two-Handed Nikana stole the show for being one of the few weapons in its class, though players who enjoy Revenant’s signature weapon can farm themselves an improved copy of it in the form of Tatsu Prime.
dotesports.com
Why do new Overwatch 2 accounts need a postpaid phone number?
As part of Blizzard Entertainment’s Defense Matrix security and anti-toxicity initiative, the company was originally requiring everyone who wants to play Overwatch 2 to verify their phone through SMS Protect. In a blog post released a week before the game’s launch, the company revealed that players would need to connect a postpaid phone number to their Battle.net account to get into the game.
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
Comments / 0