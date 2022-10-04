ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost Bank to open first branch in Denton next week

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
Courtesy art/Frost Bank

Frost Bank will open its new Denton financial center early next week, making it the first of the bank's branches in Denton.

The branch, located at 1330 S. Loop 288, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The center will be at the northwestern corner of the 28 planned banks in the Dallas region, with nearby established branches in Lewisville, Little Elm and Coppell.

