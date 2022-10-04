ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Ferreira keys Columbia College volleyball's 13-match winning streak

Luisa Ferreira literally “set” the tone in Columbia College’s 3-0 sweep of Stephens College on Wednesday at Silverthorne Arena. Columbia won the first five points of the match through Ferreira’s setting. The junior from Rio de Janeiro set up a huge kill by Beyza Bektasoglu later in the set that highlighted the Cougars’ dominance.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge's Baumstark wins district golf championship

Rock Bridge girls golf’s Tierney Baumstark’s eighth win of the season came in her biggest tournament so far — the Class 4 District 2 golf tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent. The senior shot 2-over 74 and cruised to a four-stroke victory Thursday. As a...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge offense surges en route to first CMAC title

Rock Bridge's offense was clicking on all cylinders Friday night in a 48-35 shootout win against Battle. The Bruins captured their first Central Missouri Activities Conference title for the first time in the league's short history, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Centralia's Wilkerson making a name among mid-Missouri ranks

It’s no secret that Centralia has been one of the best teams not only in Class 2 but also in mid-Missouri. It’s also no secret that its defensive line is one of toughest in the state. But often overshadowed by the team’s stout defense is running back Kyden...
CENTRALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman volleyball in control throughout sweep of Tolton

Hickman volleyball got back on track Wednesday in a nonconference home match against Columbia foe Tolton, sweeping the Trailblazers 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-10). Hickman coach Greg Gunn said his team made adjustments after being swept by Rolla on Monday.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia College#Strokes
Columbia Missourian

Close to home: Missouri’s farthest SEC road trip offers local alumni a chance to cheer on their team up close

Traveling Missouri fans couldn’t believe their eyes as they settled into the visitor’s section high in the corner of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2014. One minute, running back Marcus Murphy resembled an ant, standing in the far end zone preparing to receive the opening kickoff. The next, he was racing toward them with the ball, growing bigger with each passing stride until he found pay dirt.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Harrisburg wins big on senior night

Harrisburg (4-2) hosted Westran (3-3) in what was a 28-18 win for the Bulldogs on senior night. Harrisburg started the game off on the wrong foot, fumbling on the first play. However, its defense, which played stellar all night, backed them up by stopping Westran on fourth down.
HARRISBURG, MO
Columbia Missourian

SEC has opened new grounds for Missouri's recruitment

The season before Missouri’s entry into the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers rostered two players from Florida. Darvin Ruise, manning a backup position at linebacker, and Elvis Fisher, a starting offensive lineman who missed the entire season because of an injury, were the lone Floridians.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Marshall's aggressive offense takes Fulton by surprise in 38-8 victory

Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game. Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as...
FULTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia Missourian

Construction continues on new MU football practice facility

Construction continues on the new football practice facility on Oct. 5 in Columbia. The $33-million facility is being funded through private donations. The new building will be called the Stephens Indoor Facility after MU graduates Brad and Rachel Cohen Stephens. The facility is replacing the current Devine Pavilion — which has a 70-yard field — with a full-length football field.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri volleyball hoping to climb SEC standings after slow start

A couple of weeks into the Southeastern Conference volleyball season, Auburn (14-0, 3-0 SEC) holds first place in the conference after wins against Alabama and Mississippi State, with No. 19 Kentucky (8-5, 3-1) and Georgia (12-3, 3-1) just behind in a tie for second. The three teams have yet to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Florida 24, Missouri 17

11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:58: Missouri, Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 24, Missouri 17. 11:10: Florida, Anthony Richardson 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall (Adam Mihalek...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Columbia Missourian

Three Columbia music teachers to join St. Louis Symphony for concert

Three Columbia teachers will join music educators from eight states to perform Friday with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Powell Hall in St. Louis. Before the performance, Alison Lankheit and Briana Frieda of Columbia Public Schools and Chris Vasquez of Columbia Independent School will rehearse with the orchestra before the free evening concert.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy