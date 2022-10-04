Read full article on original website
24hip-hop.com
BABY SKIP IS PUTTING ON FOR THE CITY OF DETROIT
Detroit, MI very own BABY SKIP Just dropped a major banger called “MAWA”. The new music track and video is getting attention rapidly. Obviously, this is a relaunch for the prospering Detroit, Michigan rapper. The song is full of energy and Baby Skip is sparking up seriously in his new music video. The new track is a certified street hit for sure, Baby Skip just dropped an October banger. Baby Skip is bringing his raw style and is creating viral movements with his new track “MAWA”. Getting back to music is not easy but Baby Skip just popped out effortlessly. Born and raised in the home of the original Motown, Baby Skip is bringing heat.
East Riverfront Streetscapes in Detroit Will Get Makeover from Bedrock
Bedrock, a Midwest real estate developer managing more than 100 properties throughout Detroit and Cleveland, has revealed plans for a series of beautification projects aimed at enhancing the vibrancy and […] The post East Riverfront Streetscapes in Detroit Will Get Makeover from Bedrock appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
23 private dining areas and small party rooms at Metro Detroit restaurants
Private dining areas, small banquet halls and party rooms at area restaurants are a great way to host or entertain guests while leaving the cooking and cleaning to the professionals. Whether it be for a family holiday gathering, baby or wedding shower, retirement party or wedding rehearsal dinner, there are...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
Lizzo performs private underground hometown concert very few people witnessed
DETROIT - She’s selling out arenas all over the country on her current “The Special Tour,” but on this night, she performed a very small, intimate, almost underground-type hometown concert not many people got to see. The Detroit native and multi-Grammy winner performed for around just a...
michiganchronicle.com
Amanda Seales Brings Her Acclaimed Comedy Tour to Detroit
DETROIT — Network television star and standout comedian/actress Amanda Seales is set to bring her National stand-up comedy tour to Downtown Detroit, playing at the Fillmore on October 8. The co-star of HBO’s highly successful “Insecure” as well as a familiar face on FOX’s ”The Real” has been touring this summer on her “Black Outside Again” series, which launched back on June 24th in Brea, CA.
Tour of an Abandoned Zoo – This Forgotten Belle Isle Gem Now Goes Beyond Creepy
Once upon a time, this beautiful Michigan zoo was one of Belle Isle's thriving attractions. Today, it's covered in graffiti and what remains of the property goes beyond creepy. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida
FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options
Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
Dearborn standoff ends
Good morning and welcome to Friday. We begin with the latest on an hours-long standoff that unfolded Thursday in Dearborn after a shooting that killed one person. It happened at the Hampton Inn near Michigan Avenue and Military Street. After several hours of negotiating and high-tech tactics to keep tabs on the suspected shooter's location, he was successfully taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. ...
The Oakland Press
Detroit radio personality celebrates 1,000th episode of syndicated guitar show
When Steve Black began his syndicated “The Chop Shop Guitar Show” during the spring of 2003, he couldn’t imagine another 999 episodes would follow. But this weekend the Detroit radio personality releases his 1,000th “Chop Shop,” taking stock of some of the best episodes and other moments of its 19-season run. And Black seems ready to keep the “Shop,” celebrating all things having to do with rock ‘n’ roll guitar, open for another thousand.
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
wdet.org
Detroit terminates contract with election software company named in data breach investigation
Detroit has terminated its contract with an Okemos-based election software company after its founder was taken into custody on suspicion of poll worker data theft in California. The company had worked with the city since 2008 on various poll management and logistics systems over the course of several elections. On...
Detroit News
Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes
Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This ATM-style machine in Southfield will spit out hot pizza in just 3 minutes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The pizza future has arrived -- that is, if you want pizza from a machine. ZaBot, an ATM-style pizza machine, has set up shop in Southfield, serving up hot pizza 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The ZaBot Pizza Machine...
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
Detroit News
Detroit attorney helped negotiate with barricaded gunman in Dearborn hotel
Dearborn — Gabi Silver had just taken her dog to the veterinarian's office Thursday when her phone lit up with a number she didn't recognize. "It was a Dearborn cop," the Detroit attorney said. "He told me there was a barricaded gunman in a hotel and he wanted to talk to me."
