Detroit, MI

24hip-hop.com

BABY SKIP IS PUTTING ON FOR THE CITY OF DETROIT

Detroit, MI very own BABY SKIP Just dropped a major banger called “MAWA”. The new music track and video is getting attention rapidly. Obviously, this is a relaunch for the prospering Detroit, Michigan rapper. The song is full of energy and Baby Skip is sparking up seriously in his new music video. The new track is a certified street hit for sure, Baby Skip just dropped an October banger. Baby Skip is bringing his raw style and is creating viral movements with his new track “MAWA”. Getting back to music is not easy but Baby Skip just popped out effortlessly. Born and raised in the home of the original Motown, Baby Skip is bringing heat.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

23 private dining areas and small party rooms at Metro Detroit restaurants

Private dining areas, small banquet halls and party rooms at area restaurants are a great way to host or entertain guests while leaving the cooking and cleaning to the professionals. Whether it be for a family holiday gathering, baby or wedding shower, retirement party or wedding rehearsal dinner, there are...
DETROIT, MI
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Amanda Seales Brings Her Acclaimed Comedy Tour to Detroit

DETROIT — Network television star and standout comedian/actress Amanda Seales is set to bring her National stand-up comedy tour to Downtown Detroit, playing at the Fillmore on October 8. The co-star of HBO’s highly successful “Insecure” as well as a familiar face on FOX’s ”The Real” has been touring this summer on her “Black Outside Again” series, which launched back on June 24th in Brea, CA.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Detroit Pizza Joint in Florida

FOX 2 - Entrepreneur Todd Stern - the former owner of the now-closed Small Plates - moved to Florida with his idea to share Detroit-style pizza in Cape Coral Florida. "We feature classic Detroit-style pizza, it's a tribute to Buddy's, Cloverleaf, Louie's, places I went to as a kid back in the 70s," he said.
DETROIT, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options

Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn standoff ends

Good morning and welcome to Friday. We begin with the latest on an hours-long standoff that unfolded Thursday in Dearborn after a shooting that killed one person. It happened at the Hampton Inn near Michigan Avenue and Military Street. After several hours of negotiating and high-tech tactics to keep tabs on the suspected shooter's location, he was successfully taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. ...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit radio personality celebrates 1,000th episode of syndicated guitar show

When Steve Black began his syndicated “The Chop Shop Guitar Show” during the spring of 2003, he couldn’t imagine another 999 episodes would follow. But this weekend the Detroit radio personality releases his 1,000th “Chop Shop,” taking stock of some of the best episodes and other moments of its 19-season run. And Black seems ready to keep the “Shop,” celebrating all things having to do with rock ‘n’ roll guitar, open for another thousand.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes

Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund

The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
DETROIT, MI

