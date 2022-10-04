ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Mariners

By The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers (65-93, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (87-72, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 43-35 record at home and an 87-72 record overall. The Mariners have gone 46-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Detroit is 65-93 overall and 31-47 in road games. The Tigers are 48-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Mariners are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Cal Raleigh is 5-for-21 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with a .239 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 26 walks and 66 RBI. Harold Castro is 12-for-29 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .241 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 9-1, .257 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: day-to-day (groin), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (neck), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name. And Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and other top stars looming next week. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
The Associated Press

Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise’s postseason drought to eight years. Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues. Alfredo Amezaga will return as the team’s first base coach after joining the Tigers’ coaching staff late in the season and Gary Jones, who coached first base in 2022, will move to third base or to assist the team defensively.
