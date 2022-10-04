ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Weekend Events: Oct. 6 – Oct. 9

There are always great things to do in The Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to 103.7 The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens

City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
October 4, 2022

Little Rock’s LITfest Canceled Just Days from Kickoff. The long-awaited LITfest, meant to be a celebration of the city of Little Rock, has been canceled by Mayor Frank Scott Jr., just three days before it was set to begin. The announcement came shortly after the city canceled its contract with Think Rubix, the organizers of the event, which briefly left the festival in…
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
Food Bites: Jersey Mike’s, 2Twenty1 Coffee & More

We have no shortage of food bites throughout Arkansas, so each week, we’ll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events and specials to restaurant openings and awards. Do you have news to share? Please email our Online Editor Kilee Hall at khall@aymag.com.
Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k

Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
Hot Springs team recognized as Service Heroes

Dr. Joe and Cheryl Howe were presented with the September Service Hero award for their humandkindness toward a patient. A patient’s spouse nominated the Howes for how they treated her husband. She said the two coworkers made a personal house call to check on her husband before surgery. Dr....
