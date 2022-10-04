Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
aymag.com
Weekend Events: Oct. 6 – Oct. 9
There are always great things to do in The Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to 103.7 The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens
City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
Three candidates for mayor visited southwest Little Rock to speak to the community
Three of the men looking to be Little Rock’s mayor sat in front of a crowd Wednesday night in the Southwest community.
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
Ashanti Little Rock concert connected to LITFest canceled
A concert by R&B star Ashanti set to be a signature event for a now canceled Little Rock festival this weekend is now also canceled.
aymag.com
October 4, 2022
Little Rock’s LITfest Canceled Just Days from Kickoff. The long-awaited LITfest, meant to be a celebration of the city of Little Rock, has been canceled by Mayor Frank Scott Jr., just three days before it was set to begin. The announcement came shortly after the city canceled its contract with Think Rubix, the organizers of the event, which briefly left the festival in…
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
KVUE
Whataburger announces groundbreaking for new Little Rock restaurant
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We now know more about the new Whataburger location in Little Rock as the business announced that they will be breaking ground in the city on Oct. 11. The event is set to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 17100 Chenal Parkway.
Whataburger set to break ground on Little Rock location next week, will open in 2023
A Whataburger restaurant is set to come to the Little Rock metro next year.
Little Rock vice mayor calls for investigation into LITFest
Many in central Arkansas still left in the dark on whether LITFest is still going to ignite this weekend or be extinguished.
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
KATV
'Educate more nurses:' UAPB plans to add more resources after $1.1 million gift
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The nursing program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff this week received one of its largest donations in school history from CHI St. Vincent. The program's chairperson, Diann Williams told KATV she was very elated and couldn't wait to share the news with faculty and students.
Mayor forcing Pine Bluff food pantry to relocate
It's a major food source for people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, but currently the future of the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry is uncertain after an eviction notice was served last week.
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
aymag.com
Food Bites: Jersey Mike’s, 2Twenty1 Coffee & More
We have no shortage of food bites throughout Arkansas, so each week, we’ll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events and specials to restaurant openings and awards. Do you have news to share? Please email our Online Editor Kilee Hall at khall@aymag.com.
ucanews.live
Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k
Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
Former gang member says National Night Out can help curb violence in Arkansas
Today marks National Night Out across the country, a time for everyone to get out and socialize in their community, and to try to curb violence.
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs team recognized as Service Heroes
Dr. Joe and Cheryl Howe were presented with the September Service Hero award for their humandkindness toward a patient. A patient’s spouse nominated the Howes for how they treated her husband. She said the two coworkers made a personal house call to check on her husband before surgery. Dr....
