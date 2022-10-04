Toyota thinks the hydrogen combustion engine would be the solution to all pollution problems. And now the Japanese automaker wants to burst the market with this change. The electric car is increasingly present in urban centers. But besides electric vehicles, the large vehicle manufacturers are looking for alternatives to the problems generated by traditional fuel and gradually more charging points are being seen for this type of passenger car, which began its adventures in the world as something futuristic that 'was going to last two days'. However, even if they generate fewer emissions for the ozone layer, they cause other problems such as a shortage of lithium or massive exploitation to get the maximum number of batteries possible . There are not a few who insist that this transition to the electric vehicle is useless, since it does not do any favors to improve the environment or the planet. Volvo, for example, dismissed this as a fad, notes Xavi Mogrovejo.

