torquenews.com
Toyota RAV4 Has a Unique Retro-Looking Version That is Sold in Japan
The Japanese company Mitsuoka dared to launch a crazy Toyota RAV4 project, in the best style of American SUVs. The Toyota RAV4 nicknamed "Buddy" in Japan by Mitsouka, the company that makes it as a modified version of the midsize SUV, gave it a distinctive and unique look. The design of its classic style front end and modern bodywork is striking .
torquenews.com
Wait Times For Some Kia, Hyundai And Genesis Models Reaches Two Years Plus
These days, nearly every car maker has months long waits for many of their new vehicles. It is due of course to lingering supply chain problems that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent conflicts that have disrupted semiconductor manufacturing and the supply of certain raw materials. Automakers like Kia and Hyundai now have some of the longest wait times in the industry, but how long are we really talking?
torquenews.com
Ford’s Maverick Pickup Is Stealing Away RAV4, CR-V, and Civic Buyers
How does the compact Ford Maverick pickup steal customers away from popular crossovers and sedans? We can explain. According to Mike Levine, the Director of North America Product Communications at Ford Motor Company, the Ford Maverick is a conquest model like no other for the brand. More than 80% of the folks who buy a Maverick are first-time Ford truck buyers. The importance of this for Ford is hard to overstate.
torquenews.com
This New Hybrid Truck Eclipses Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V
Many of the Ford Maverick hybrid buyers are previous Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V owners. What's in the Maverick hybrid that attracts the RAV4 and CR-V buyers?. Ford Says many people who buy a Maverick, are first time truck buyers who previously owned a Toyota RAV4 or a Honda CR-V.
torquenews.com
One Hot Subaru Model Just Outsold The Popular Outback By Nearly Double
Sales of the 2022 Subaru Outback are up in September, but there is one hot Subaru model with nearly twice as many sales. Is there a problem with the Outback?. The 2022 Subaru Outback is selling well before the newly-upgraded 2023 models arrive. But there is one hot Subaru model that just sold nearly twice as many models as the Outback in September.
torquenews.com
Toyota Has The Perfect Alternative To The EV and Could Revolutionize The Market
Toyota thinks the hydrogen combustion engine would be the solution to all pollution problems. And now the Japanese automaker wants to burst the market with this change. The electric car is increasingly present in urban centers. But besides electric vehicles, the large vehicle manufacturers are looking for alternatives to the problems generated by traditional fuel and gradually more charging points are being seen for this type of passenger car, which began its adventures in the world as something futuristic that 'was going to last two days'. However, even if they generate fewer emissions for the ozone layer, they cause other problems such as a shortage of lithium or massive exploitation to get the maximum number of batteries possible . There are not a few who insist that this transition to the electric vehicle is useless, since it does not do any favors to improve the environment or the planet. Volvo, for example, dismissed this as a fad, notes Xavi Mogrovejo.
torquenews.com
KBB Says Subaru's 2 New Car Awards Reveal The Brand's Unique Advantage
What makes a car brand special? Subaru is remarkable, according to Kelly Blue Book. They win two KBB Brand Image awards for 2022. Here’s why the 2023 Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other models are set apart from the competition. Subaru has pulled off something unusual this year. Subaru has...
torquenews.com
Stop Complaining About Subaru's Bland Styling - They Just Won 4 Design Awards
Subaru has been criticized for its bland exterior styling on the 2023 Forester and other new models. Not everyone agrees because Subaru just won four new model design awards. Fans are disappointed in the 2023 Subaru Forester, next-generation 2024 Crosstrek, and other new model styling. Why does Subaru keep its new models plain and boring? Not everyone agrees. Check out the new awards from Good Design that Subaru Corporation just won.
torquenews.com
6 Super Reliable vehicles under $10K Recommended by This Mechanic
Heres’ a new “Buy This, Not That” from a mechanic about his recommendations of 6 super reliable cars, trucks and SUV's priced under $10,000 you should consider buying used today. Used Car Shopping. In an earlier article from last year when used car prices were reaching unheard...
torquenews.com
New Delivery Record For Tesla In Third Quarter 2022
The year 2022 is going to be the best in Tesla's historical series. The Austin, Texas company is breaking delivery and production records, with the third quarter closing as the best of the year, and while there are still three months to go. Elon Musk and Tesla are having an...
torquenews.com
Surprisingly Subaru Impreza And Legacy Aren’t The Worst Performing Carlines
In a challenging year, the 2022 Subaru Impreza and Legacy are not the worst in sales performance. See which model takes the worst-performing crown. It's been an extremely unusual year for Subaru of America (SOA). The 2022 Subaru Impreza and Legacy are not the worst in sales performance, and the two models are a surprise to lead the Camden, N.J. automaker in the worst sales performance category.
torquenews.com
An Era Ends, Limited-Edition 2022 Ford GT Honors The Original Versions
Ford's announcement of the new GT marks the end of an era for the automaker as the new 2022 GT will mark the final edition of the iconic race car that had its birth 50 years ago to race Ferrari and other marques in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The iconic racer finished 1-2-3 in 1966.
torquenews.com
Best SUV and Truck Tires of 2022 for All Season and Snow Driving Conditions
Discover right now the SUV and truck tires Consumer Reports analysts say are stand outs for performance, safety, and treadwear reliability to get you ready for this winter. Shopping for new tires for your vehicle can be confusing. Yes, you may own an SUV. But, is it a compact SUV, a mid-size SUV, or a large SUV? Which matters quite a bit. In general, the smaller SUVs can use traditional car tires that offer a lower cost in tire replacement. However, larger SUVs and trucks need tires designed for more rigorous wear and tear.
torquenews.com
RAV4 Hybrid Was Toyota’s Best-Selling Hybrid for First 3 Quarters of 2022. You Will Not Believe Second Place
A deep dive of 2022 Toyota total hybrid sales shows surprising results. What were the top five best sellers?. Toyota Motor North America released sales figures for both September and for the first three quarters of 2022. The results were quite eye-opening. 2022 Toyota RAV4. 2023 RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition...
torquenews.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Adds Even More Luxury and Off-Road Capability
GMC is offering two new trim levels to guarantee the brand stays at the top of the truck food chain. A new 2024 Sierra HD Denali Ultimate adds even more luxury while the new Sierra HD AT4X will take you off-roading in comfort and style. GMC has always prided itself...
torquenews.com
Life After The STI - The Next-Gen Subaru WRX Gets A Failing Grade
The next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX was showing signs of life after the STI. New WRX sales were up two months in a row, but now see how far it's dropped. How is the next-generation 2022 Subaru WRX doing after the first nine months in 2022? After two months of sales increases in July and August, the next-generation Subaru WRX showed signs of life after the STI. But Subaru of America (SOA) reports sales have significantly dropped in September.
torquenews.com
Ford Posts Second Price Hike For F-150 Lightning In Two Months
The Ford Motor Co. has posted the second price increase for the base level Pro trim of the F-150 Lightning. The price hike means the least-expensive Lightning is priced at more than $50,000. Since its announcement early last year, the Ford F-150 Lightning has been one of the hottest-selling marques...
torquenews.com
Toyota Finally Figured Out How To Keep Wheels From Falling Off Subaru Solterra
Toyota has finally found a fix to keep the wheels from falling off the bZ4X and Subaru Solterra all-electric EVs. New details on what happened and how they fixed the problem. It’s been an embarrassment to Toyota and Subaru when they announced in June the bZ4X and Subaru Solterra all-electric EV production was shut down because the wheels could fall off the new EVs. Both models were recalled when the all-new 2023 Solterra was to start its U.S. launch.
torquenews.com
Tesla Finally Starts Production Of Tesla Semi; First Deliveries Confirmed
Elon Musk has officially announced the start of production of the Tesla Semi and the date of deliveries of its first units to PepsiCo, who acquired up to 100 of these electric trucks years ago. After more than 5 years of waiting, Elon Musk finally announced the start of mass...
