Jarmal "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested on aggravated assault charges in August after a video was posted of him choking a man in a car, has been arrested again for allegedly engaging in another fight, this time with a different victim. During the investigation, Douglas police officers arrested a second individual, Malik Mobley, who had an active warrant. Mobley was not involved in the fight that led to Jackson’s arrest.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO