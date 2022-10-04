Read full article on original website
Bones found in old wooden casket along Wando River, coroner says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating after remains were discovered by a boater along the Wando River – not far from I-526 – on Thursday. Coroner George Oliver said the person who first discovered the wooden box, which they presume to be a coffin, originally thought it was an […]
The Post and Courier
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking
Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
WMBF
Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex Friday that affected 24 units. Crews responded shortly after midnight to the Cedar Grove Apartments where a fire had been reported. The first firefighters on the scene arrived to see a three-story building on fire.
Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
Crews fight smoke and flames at fire in Georgetown Co.
UPDATE: Georgetown Fire & EMS says crews have controlled the fire. EMS reported that 3 people are displaced. No injuries were reported. — GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain flames at a home in Andrews. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on […]
The Post and Courier
Human bones discovered in Wando River, authorities say
MONCKS CORNER — Authorities discovered human bones in the Wando River near what appeared to be a rotting coffin. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office assisted the county coroner Oct. 7 in recovering several bones in the water, which were exposed during low tide, according to a press release from the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.
Orangeburg deputies search for woman after pepper spray incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Orangeburg are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a store clerk with pepper spray on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a woman entered the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. […]
live5news.com
78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
live5news.com
Police find missing Mt. Pleasant boy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a missing boy was found safe Friday night. The boy was reported earlier in the day and found around 10:50 p.m. walking in his neighborhood.
live5news.com
Driver hurt, passenger killed in Beaufort County crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Beaufort County. The crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday on Cross Island Parkway near William Hilton Parkway, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 1996 Honda sedan traveling east on Cross Island Parkway...
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle while crossing street
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Clayton Driggers, 48, of Moncks Corner, died. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on...
abcnews4.com
Victim identified in N. Charleston shooting: Dorchester County coroner
The Dorchester County coroner has identified the person shot and killed in North Charleston on Wednesday, October 5th. Dominique B. Whitehead, 29, was shot around 2:45 p.m. in the yard of a residence located at the intersection of Hunters Ridge Lane and Peppertree Lane. The Dorchester County coroner pronounced Whitehead...
live5news.com
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.
abcnews4.com
Man pulls out gun while leading police on chase near Meeting Street: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday on $500,000 bond after pulling out a gun while running from officers near downtown Charleston the day prior, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Thursday morning, shortly...
abcnews4.com
64 residents, 9 pets displaced in Cedar Grove apartment fire: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A three-story apartment fire in North Charleston left 39 adults, 25 children, and nine pets displaced on Friday morning. A total of 24 units are uninhabitable. The North Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire around 12:10 a.m. in the 8700 block...
Boat ramp temporarily closed after vehicle drives in Waccamaw River
UPDATE: The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the boat ramp. — MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies closed a boat ramp early Saturday morning after a vehicle drove into the water. It happened at the Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet around 3:00 a.m. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the […]
live5news.com
Police locate missing 12-year-old
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a missing boy has been located. The boy had last been seen Thursday night. Police tweeted he had been located just before 7 a.m. Friday morning.
counton2.com
Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
