247Sports

What Nick Saban, Terrion Arnold saw on final play vs. Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – It all came down to one final play. No. 1 Alabama clung to a 24-20 lead with three seconds left on the game clock, but Texas A&M had the ball at the Crimson Tide’s 2-yard line with one shot to win the game. One play earlier, it appeared as though Alabama had sealed the victory with a Jordan Battle interception, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference, moving the Aggies closer to the goal line.
247Sports

WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Alabama game

Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's 24-20 loss to Alabama. The Aggies go to 3-3 on the season and take on South Carolina in two weeks as the final outing in a quartet of games away from Kyle Field. Video courtesy of Texas A&M...
247Sports

What went wrong on A&M's final play versus Alabama

Texas A&M was on Alabama's three yard line on the final play of their nationally televised contest but trailing by four and needing a touchdown to pull an upset as unranked, 24 point underdog. Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher described what he called, what quarterback Haynes Kings' options were on the play, and his view of what went wrong on it as the Aggies couldn't pull it off in a 24-20 loss.
247Sports

Alabama Falls To Third In AP Poll

One never knows what to expect from the sports journalists and broadcast personalities who are selected to vote in the once-prestigious Associated Press college football poll. This is not to say that Alabama didn’t deserve to be penalized for its under-achieving, yet winning, performance against Texas A&M Saturday. Alabama played without its Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, at quarterback, and the offense sputtered badly in the 24-20 win.
247Sports

Johnny Manziel, Kellen Mond speak out on final play call of A&M-Alabama game

Texas A&M used four turnovers from Alabama (scoring 17 points off of those miscues), two late drives, and a pass interference call to put itself at the Tide's three yard line down 24-20 with three seconds left in the game. The Aggies then had a multitude of options available to them from the right hash mark and most people would have assumed that they would have tried a throw to the wide side of the field and give the Aggies' receivers (who had shined versus the Tide's veteran defensive backs) or running back Devon Achane a chance to make a play in the end zone.
247Sports

Post game breakdown: A&M plays Alabama off its feet

For two consecutive years, an unranked Texas A&M team has come in as a 20 plus point underdog against top ranked Alabama and yet both contests have come down to the final play. Last season, the Aggies converted a short field goal to take down the Tide; this season, a pass from the three yard line never even made it to the end zone and allowed Alabama to escape.
247Sports

Seven quick post game thoughts on A&M-Alabama

1. Texas A&M played hard tonight but it was Alabama’s turnovers and missed field goals that kept them in the game and gave them a chance to pull off the upset. A&M’s Fadil Diggs stripped Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe twice in the first half and those plays came when the Tide were threatening to take control of the game. Throw in a third fumble by Jase McClellan in the third quarter and the Aggies were opportunistic enough to score 17 points off of Alabama’s mistakes.
247Sports

Bryce Young's availability at Tennessee more important than playing against Texas A&M, David Pollack says

Bryce Young is a game-time decision for Alabama’s game against Texas A&M with an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s win over Arkansas. Jalen Milroe replaced him and did a fine job, but many wonder about the Crimson Tide should Young miss time. David Pollack joined Get Up! Friday morning revealed that he is in that crowd, and touched on whether Alabama should focus on having young healthy for next week’s game against Tennessee.
247Sports

Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath

How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
247Sports

247Sports

