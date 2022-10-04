ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers parts ways with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson

Rutgers has parted with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, as per a released statement credited to head coach Greg. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator,” said Schiano’s release. “I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers falls to Nebraska: Did you notice...

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers jumped out against Nebraska and could not hold into a 13-point lead. The offense went into a stall and allowed Nebrasa to escape with a 14-13 win. In the midst of the loss that drops Rutgers to 3-3, did you notice... Rutgers’ top running back?
LINCOLN, NE
