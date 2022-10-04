Read full article on original website
Related
doverspeedway.com
Monster Mile to host NASCAR tripleheader weekend on April 28-30, 2023
Dover hosts its 105th NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 30. 2022 fans can lock in their same seats for 2023 until Wednesday, Oct. 12. Register for Dover’s email list at DoverMotorSpeedway.com to stay up to date on track news and announcements. NASCAR returns to Dover Motor Speedway...
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: DeCarla Pearsall and Esther Celamy-Williams
DeCarla Pearsall BSN, RN, CMDCP, CGCP,CDP, CMLD-P, CTP and Esther Celamy-Williams LPN, CGIP, CMDCP, CFPS, CDP are co-owners of ELITE Senior Advisers, and are this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read their story below. DeCarla: “I’m a New Jersey native and have called Delaware my home since 1996. I began my career...
nccpdnews.com
NCCPD RESPONSE TO FIGHT AT BRANDYWINE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME
Wilmington (19803) On September 16, 2022, at approximately 9:35 pm, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to assist the Delaware State Police with a large fight occurring at Brandywine High School. Due to the size of the crowd, numerous officers from the agency responded and assisted in detaining four (4) juvenile females. These four (4) females were turned over to the Delaware State Police where criminal charges were filed against each of them.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Body Cam Footage Of Brandywine High School Football Stadium Incident Released
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 9:35 pm, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to assist the Delaware State Police with a large fight occurring at Brandywine High School. Due to the size of the crowd, numerous officers from the agency responded and assisted in detaining four (4) juvenile females. These four (4) females were turned over to the Delaware State Police where criminal charges were filed again each of them officials said Tuesday.
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison
The city said most experiments were performed on inmates who were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate.
Violent crime decreases in Delaware city whose mayor says he 'wouldn't even consider' defunding police
Wilmington, Delaware, has seen a marked decrease in violent crimes since 2021, which the city's mayor attributed to local community support for the police department.
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink: First Watch, Famous Dave’s, Kid’s, Dunkin’
First Watch has opened its second Delaware location at Barley Mill Plaza, near the Wegmans market, which is slated to open late this month. The Barley Mill location is the second in Delaware for the 445-unit breakfast and lunch spot. The other restaurant is in the Christiana-Stanton area across from the Delaware Tech campus.
Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarebusinessnow.com
Port of Wilmington operator reports record tonnage in 2022 as concerns surface about container site
GT USA Wilmington marked its fifth year of operation at the Port of Wilmington by citing record volume and a continuing commitment to building a container port at Edgemoor. The report comes as a state representative and port board member cited concerns about a lack of transparency and a missed lease payment.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
CBS News
Student in custody after increased police presence at Newark High School in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware student is in police custody after reports of a possibly armed student at Newark High School on Thursday. An increase in police presence led investigators to identify the student and it was believed he had left the school. The school was placed on lockdown,...
New Bancroft School under construction, may open fall ‘24
The new $84 million Bancroft School, which will span across several blocks in Wilmington, may be open for students by fall 2024. By then, said George Wicks, supervisor of facilities and planning for the Christina School District, the new building should be standing and the old one torn down. The old school, which serves grades one through eight, was built ... Read More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
'It still hurts': Family looking for answers nearly 20 years after murder of Philadelphia R&B star
PHILADELPHIA - John Whitehead's untimely death came more than 20 years after his song "Ain't No Stopping Us Now" topped the charts, but his murder remains unsolved nearly another 20 years later. "I feel like I did 18 years ago. It still hurts," his daughter Lakia said. "And I feel...
we-heart.com
From a historic 1885 Victorian brownstone, The Quoin Hotel offers Wilmington, Delaware, a singular new hospitality concept...
A new 24-room hotel has opened in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The luxurious boutique is a partnership between local developers The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) and hospitality firm Method Co. (familiar to these pages for projects such as Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, ROOST and HIROKI) and boasts the city’s first rooftop bar which is perched at penthouse level and offers one-of-a-kind views of the adjoining courtyard, as well as the steeple of the Old Town Hall.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – DONOVAN SERVICE
GOLD ALERT FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – DONOVAN SERVICE. (New Castle, DE 19720) New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Donovan Service (33) of New Castle. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:40 PM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Helmsdale Circle – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Donovan left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
fox29.com
Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan
PHILADELPHIA - A local husband, father, and artist lost his life to gun violence on Labor Day and now his family wants answers after police released surveillance video of the suspect on Monday night. 50-year-old Charles Gossett, known to many as Chali Khan, was well-known in the music and arts...
Comments / 0