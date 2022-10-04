Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Lori Harvey Is Here To Remind You That It’s Finally Red Lipstick Season
If you’re looking for sultry, cool-girl beauty inspiration, look no further than Lori Harvey’s Instagram. The model and SKN By LH founder has been churning out stunning looks throughout the entire Fashion Week season, from New York to every European destination. This past weekend, Harvey attended Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 Gala in Paris, France to honor some of the world’s most influential figures in fashion and culture — and her makeup did not disappoint. Lori Harvey’s red lipstick moment was particularly memorable, especially because it offered a bold pop of color to contrast with her all-black ensemble.
thezoereport.com
Cate Blanchett’s Knee-High Boots Will Spice Up Any Look, Pronto
When it comes to her style choices, more often than not, Cate Blanchett errs on the modest side. The Australian actor rarely shows her skin, only sporting sleeveless pieces and plunging necklines every now and then. Still, those who keep an eye on her public appearances can attest that her style is anything but boring; her outfits always have that sartorial zing. For example, earlier this week, Blanchett wore red patent knee-high boots as she left the Good Morning America studios in New York City — and the radiant shoes immediately livened up her OOTD. (The actor is currently in town to promote her forthcoming film, Tár, that premieres on Oct. 7.)
thezoereport.com
Kate Hudson’s Floral Dress Included A Low-Key Sultry Element
You can always count on Kate Hudson to pull off the sleekest red carpet looks. Take one glance at the actor’s file and you’ll immediately get inspired by her fresh-off-the-runway ensembles and the clever, intentional use of statement accessories like thigh-high patent leather boots. Now, the actor just added another imitable formal look to her style portfolio. To attend the premiere screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival, Hudson wore a floral dress from ERDEM’s Resort 2023 range. Her dazzling gown was not only covered in leafy green and floral embroidery, but also featured pink crystal accents on top of the needlework.
thezoereport.com
Kaia Gerber Loves This Celine Bag Because It’s So Easy To Wear
Kaia Gerber has a signature accessory — the Celine bag — and she keeps going back to one key style in particular. The proverbial love affair seems to have started with a small black leather iteration of The 16, famously designed by Hedi Slimane on the first day of his tenure at the house. Named after Celine’s flagship address on 16 Rue Vivienne and inspired by the Parisian nature of carrying a bag by its top handle, the style was Gerber’s frequent companion in the spring of 2020. Since then, she’s relied heavily on the label’s Triomphe bag, which has so keenly punctuated her off-duty looks from Los Angeles to Paris. And, throughout all that time, she sprinkled in a range of Ava bags in earthy hues like green, brown, and black.
RELATED PEOPLE
thezoereport.com
Over-The-Knee Boots Used To Intimidate Me, But Now I Wear Them With Ease
Every season, I attend runway shows for a sneak preview of the upcoming fashion trends for next season. Because of this, I’m always noting down what pieces I’d want from the new collections — the list is long — or scouring Moda Operandi to see if the brand made it into its trunkshow, so I can preorder the item. However, I rarely make the purchase (I have self control!) and often wait for the piece to go on sale. This is precisely how, with patience and luck, I purchased my dream pair of floral, leather, over-the-knee boots from Tory Burch’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection almost two years after I first saw them on the runway. (In the interim, I had thought about them relentlessly.)
thezoereport.com
SJP’s Accessories On The Set Of ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Are So Bold
It seems that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, will soon wear her boldest accessories yet (a milestone, it seems, given that this is the same fictional figure who casually toted a purple sequin bag for decades and wore giant bird feathers on her head!). In a series of BTS photos from Season 2 of the reboot series And Just Like That... Parker was seen in a slew of eccentric accessories, including JW Anderson’s Pigeon Clutch and a Fendi tiny anklet bag (this is just what it sounds like: a belt bag, but for your ankle).
thezoereport.com
Dua Lipa’s Updo Is The ‘90s Supermodel Way To Do Night-Out Hair
There are few things Dua Lipa loves more than an aesthetic throwback — she even built an entire studio album and world tour around the concept. But while her music is largely centered on the bombastic beats of the disco era (for now, anyway), her beauty and fashion penchants are just a bit closer to modernity. All summer and fall, Lipa’s been teasing looks equally suited for a legendary supermodel as a pop princess, and her latest might be the most overt. Dua Lipa’s bun with bangs, paired with a vintage Versace gown, is straight out of the supermodel playbook in the best way. Created for George and Amal Clooney’s high-profile charity gala, the high-swept, loosely-wrapped bun is reminiscent of styles seen on ‘90s-era supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington — albeit with a modern twist in the form of piecey side-bangs.
thezoereport.com
H&M's Trendy Knitwear Pieces Are All So Cozy & Affordable
The change in seasons offers you an opportunity to refresh your wardrobe rotation. Right now, you may find yourself storing away your breezy linen dresses and sheer tops while swapping in a sweater or denim jacket to snuggle into for the fall temperatures. As you reevaluate your closet, chances are you know what’s missing from your sartorial arsenal, too. It could be a colorful knit jumper or a quality cashmere cardigan, but either way there is one convenient spot where you can stock up on all the basic and trendy knitwear pieces: H&M. The Swedish retailer’s new arrivals section is teeming with said selections, and all at affordable price points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thezoereport.com
TikTok Thinks This Coquettish Hairstyle Has Serious Blair Waldorf Energy
As fantastic as the app can be, TikTok beauty trends often run the gamut from brilliant to absolutely bonkers. For every savvy user sharing their go-to hack for flawless foundation, there are three more encouraging you to ingest or apply... questionable ingredients for the same result. Every now and then, though, TikTok latches on to something truly great and — even better — totally universal. Bow hairstyles are already trending for fall and the subsequent holiday season, but the latest, TikTok-approved take on the look is straight out of an OG Gossip Girl episode.
thezoereport.com
6 Cozy-Centric Brands To Spice Up Your Sweater Drawer
Cooler temperatures have finally arrived — meaning now is the time to start thinking about your sweater game for the season ahead. So if you are currently going through your collection and seeing some holes (hopefully metaphorically, and not from moth damage!), consider it a sign to acquaint yourself with some of the best knitwear brands out there right now. After all, finding just the right knit — be it a ‘90s rom-com-worthy cream pullover or a slinky, stretchy dress — has the miraculous, style-enhancing power to transform all manner of basics into a look.
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton’s Tonal Look Included Her New Forever Piece
Kate Middleton rarely adds a piece of clothing into her wardrobe with an intention of only going to wear once. The Princess of Wales has no qualms about recycling her sartorial favorites and wearing them again (and again) for months, or even years. Now, it looks like the royal recently added another piece into her rotation of perennial staples. During her visit to Northern Ireland earlier this week, Middleton wore a baby blue coat — which was a rewear from her visit to Cambridge earlier this year. In other words, the longline silhouette officially entered the ‘forever’ section of her wardrobe.
thezoereport.com
Megan Fox & Selena Gomez Gave This Versatile Nail Shade Their Stamp Of Approval
Has a Spirit Halloween store taken over every vacancy on your block yet? If not, give it a week — we’re firmly in spooky season, and it’s time to celebrate. Every year, the first several days of October feel like a collective sigh of relief. The summer heat’s finally burned off, heaps of parties are on the horizon, and nails get to play with every deep, fall-friendly manicure shade out there. This October, dark blue nails are taking over, even edging out black nail polish as the go-to color of the season. It’s partially due to just how alluring the shade is in general, but more so thanks to the color’s mass appeal and easy wearability. While many worry about black nail polish veering too on-the-nose, witchy, or stark, dark blue, midnight blue, and navy fills the void and adds a celestial, night sky-inspired twist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thezoereport.com
Your Definitive Guide To Spring 2023’s Best Handbags
Make no mistake, a handbag is the proverbial cherry atop any great outfit. The design you choose — small or large, statement or sleek — has the power to transform or uplift the rest of your clothes. To really enhance one’s wardrobe, a full selection of purses, totes, and clutches is needed, and the Spring/Summer 2023 runway bag trends are a reflection of that fact. Designers aren’t simply honing in on a single silhouette or color, but instead, getting creative with options for all occasions.
thezoereport.com
Hailey Bieber’s Elegant Look At The ‘Forbes’ Summit Signaled Her CEO Status
Fact: Hailey Bieber has a soft spot for sleek tailored ensembles. For instance, take one glance at the model’s outfits from the Rhode press tour and you’ll immediately notice that the lion’s share of her looks incorporated some sort of slinky blazer. Not surprisingly, Bieber’s outfit for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit also included an elegant take on a suit jacket. (She was one of the featured celebrity speakers at the conference.) What’s more, the A-lister paired her dark gray, checkered topper with a matching midi dress to round out her slinky, CEO-worthy OOTD.
Comments / 0