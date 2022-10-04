ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

msn.com

Easy Fry Bread Tacos

My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
12tomatoes.com

Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls

Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
ABC News

Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe

With two main ingredients -- pumpkin pie mix and boxed cake mix -- this simple, seasonal dessert can be whipped up in no time. Food blogger Karen Gifford first used baking as a source of refuge for anxiety and translated her love of cooking for family and storytelling to start her site and social channels as The Food Charlatan.
New Mexico State
12tomatoes.com

Extra Creamy French Mac & Cheese

You’ve never had macaroni like this before. Many people claim to have the best macaroni and cheese recipe, but this extra creamy French mac and cheese recipe is the winner in my book. Of all the recipes I’ve tried this one has the most complex, richest, savoriest flavor and texture I’ve come across. And coming from a mac and cheese aficionado that’s not nothing.
butterwithasideofbread.com

SLOW COOKER PIZZA SOUP

Slow Cooker Pizza Soup is a filling and comforting soup that is full of your favorite pizza flavors. Making this slow cooker pizza soup recipe is so simple – combine the ingredients and the crockpot does all the work!. This pizza soup is made with all the popular pizza...
12tomatoes.com

Glitter On Food? Is The Shiny Stuff Really Safe To Eat?

In some form or another, glitter is always trendy. Sure, how much glitter one uses varies on the year, but now it seems like glitter is added to even more glitter. If you think glitter stops at fashion think again, because glitter is blinging out food and drinks alike! But one has to wonder, is it really safe to eat things that are this shiny?
msn.com

Try these 25+ recipes for pasta

Slide 1 of 29: Not many of us can resist pasta. Extremely versatile, pasta can be paired with a variety of sauces and ingredients. This staple of Italian cuisine has crossed borders and is one of the most popular foods around the world.There are many types of pasta to choose from, and each has its particular characteristics. Some work better with light sauces, while others beg for thick, rich sauces. Browse through the following gallery, get inspired, and impress your friends and family with your pasta knowledge!You may also like: Celebrities who believe in conspiracy theories.
macaronikid.com

RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!

Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
thespruceeats.com

Apple Turnovers

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) An apple turnover a day keeps the blues away? It's hard to argue with that. The OG of turnovers came from, no surprise here, France. According to lore, in 1630 an epidemic had taken over in the North-West region of France, and the Chatelaine, or lady of the town, handed out flour, butter, and apples to the entire village to raise their spirits. And thus, the chausson aux pommes was born. Meaning apple slipper in French, it was named so for its resemblance to a modern-day Croc. It wasn't until the mid-1800s that Americans started to make these flaky handheld pies in the shape of a triangle.
macaronikid.com

CHILI FOR A CROWD

THIS CHILI IS THE PERFECT WAY TO FEED A CROWD. OR, MAKE IT ONCE AND FREEZE THE LEFTOVERS FOR QUICK, EASY MEALS ANY TIME!. 3 cans (14.5 oz./411 g each) fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained. 3 cans (16 oz./454 g each) chili beans in sauce, undrained. Optional Toppings: Sliced green onion, sour...
butterwithasideofbread.com

HONEY BUTTER PUMPKIN ROLLS

Honey Butter Pumpkin Rolls are pillowy soft homemade rolls perfect for Fall! Dinner rolls with fantastic honey butter flavor & a hint of pumpkin that everyone loves!. These pumpkin dinner rolls are filled with amazing spices, lightly sweetened with honey and absolutely delicious. Make this honey butter rolls recipe and create a heavenly dinner treat that everyone is sure to love.
EatingWell

Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options

Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
The Kitchn

Banana Pudding Cookies

The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
Family Proof

Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
butterwithasideofbread.com

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN VERDE SOUP

Southwestern Chicken Verde Soup is a flavorful homemade chicken soup made easy in under an hour! Tender chicken, beans, corn & broth all combine with salsa verde for a great Southwestern soup!. Chicken verde soup is a healthy and hearty combination of chicken and beans with a zesty salsa verde...
princesspinkygirl.com

Brownie Bottom Cheesecake

This Brownie Bottom Cheesecake recipe has a rich chocolate brownie base covered with a smooth and creamy cheesecake layer, all baked in a springform pan to create a two-in-one sweet treat. Why settle for a single dessert when you can make a delicious duo?. Brownie Bottom cheesecake. This recipe for...
