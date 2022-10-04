A waistcoat is a sleeveless upper-body garment. It is usually worn over a dress shirt and necktie and below a coat as a part of most men’s formal wear. It is also sported as the third piece in the traditional three-piece male suit. Any given waistcoat can be simple or luxurious. Historically, the waistcoat can be worn either in place of or underneath a larger coat dependent upon the weather, wearer, and setting. The term waistcoat is used in the United Kingdom and many Commonwealth countries. The term vest is used widely in the United States and Canada.

