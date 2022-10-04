Read full article on original website
Related
New Growth in Wellness
Sheeners say Heyyy Sade! Sade Miller, entrepreneur and author is giving us her all in this SHEEN Exclusive! We are discussing her book New Growth, how she came up with the title and what compelled her to write it. She opens up about how she had to heal from trauma,...
Seventh Avenue Skincare by Melody Shari is Simplifying Our Skincare Regimen
Founder and CEO of Seventh Avenue Melody Shari Premier Skincare products are designed specifically for women like you who know the luxury of efficiency and effectiveness. While building her empire as a recording artist,model ,actress and businesswoman. Melody didn’t forget about her fans leading by example motivating them to follow their dreams and aspirations through hard work, determination, and self sufficiency. We here at Sheen are delighted to share Melody Shari’s journey in this exclusive. We caught up with the boss’ mom to discuss her Seventh Avenue Premier Skincare brand, who inspires her in business, the importance of versatility, and more.
The Story Behind Waistcoats in Classic Men’s Best Fashion Wardrobe
A waistcoat is a sleeveless upper-body garment. It is usually worn over a dress shirt and necktie and below a coat as a part of most men’s formal wear. It is also sported as the third piece in the traditional three-piece male suit. Any given waistcoat can be simple or luxurious. Historically, the waistcoat can be worn either in place of or underneath a larger coat dependent upon the weather, wearer, and setting. The term waistcoat is used in the United Kingdom and many Commonwealth countries. The term vest is used widely in the United States and Canada.
