ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Is High Water Based on a True Story?

Netflix's latest show is based on the massive flooding that affected Germany and Poland in July 1997. The show, entitled High Water (or Wielka Woda in Polish), is a fictional retelling of the events that caused the dead of over 100 individuals and billions of dollars in damage. Here's what...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Black Summoner Season 1 Ending Explained

Black Summoner is an isekai anime that follows Kelvin who woke up in a strange new place without memories. The finale aired on September 24 but left some viewers confused by what it meant, so we explain how Season 1 of Black Summoner ended and what fans of the fantasy anime can expect after.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Critical Eleven Free Online

Cast: Reza Rahadian Adinia Wirasti Hannah Al Rashid Astrid Tiar Hamish Daud. Ale and Anya first met on a flight from Jakarta to Sydney. Anya was lured on the first three minutes, seven hours later they were sitting next to each other and getting to know each other through conversations and laughter, and eight minutes before separating Ale was sure he wanted Anya.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Little Women#Central Time#Episodes#Pacific Time#English#Korean
epicstream.com

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla’s Alleged Love Child in Talks With Netflix? Simon Dorante-Day Hopes a Documentary, Radio Interviews Would Force Buckingham Palace to Confirm His Identity

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's alleged love child, Simon Dorante-Day, won't stop until he gets his story out there. The Australian native also wants to make sure that his end goal of forcing the royal couple to get a DNA test would happen no matter what. Simon Dorante-Day's Life...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon: Helaena Already Spoiled the Dance of the Dragons

Helaena Targaryen has been an intriguing addition to House of the Dragon considering that there are some interesting changes to the character. For instance, the Game of Thrones prequel appears to be introducing Helaena as a dreamer who can see the future and she never fails to share her prophecies. The latest one in Episode 7 has once again teased what will happen in the Dance of the Dragons.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Star Trek: The Captains' Summit Free Online

Cast: Jonathan Frakes Whoopi Goldberg Leonard Nimoy William Shatner Patrick Stewart. The Captains' Summit documents the first time in Star Trek history that four stars who at some point have played Captains in Star Trek (William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Leonard Nimoy, Jonathan Frakes) have been brought together for a 70-minute rare and unprecedented round table event. Whoopi Goldberg, star of Star Trek: The Next Generation, hosts the event.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu Free Online

Best sites to watch Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige Just Hit the Jackpot with Keanu Reeves’ MCU Confession

There's no denying that Keanu Reeves has been long overdue for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige feels the same way. There have been persistent rumors that the studio has been courting Reeves to join the billion-dollar franchise, something that he only confirmed late last year.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Throws In Another Wolverine Nod in Episode 8

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Read at your own risk!. The arrival of Wolverine in the MCU is now inevitable as Hugh Jackman confirms his involvement in Deadpool 3 and in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, it is already teased when an ad appeared for a man with three claws. Episode 8 throws in another nod to him and it is amazing!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Chris Evans' Captain America Return Reportedly Revealed

Fans were left heartbroken when Chris Evans decided to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 along with original Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the whole multiverse concept led many to believe that there's still a chance for either one of them to make their MCU return down the line.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret Free Online

Best sites to watch Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume

The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event Free Online

Cast: Derek Hough Maggie Smith Hugh Bonneville Michelle Dockery. An hour long special hosted by Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. Hough talks to the cast about what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Kim Jung Gi Cause of Death: Famed Korean Cartoonist Suddenly Died at 47

Kim Jung Gi, a renowned South Korean comic book artist and illustrator, died at the age of 47. South Korea’s arts and entertainment industry lost its legendary artist, Kim Jung Gi after he died this week. Multiple international and local news outlets confirmed the news, leaving everyone in deep shock.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Destin Daniel Cretton Breaks Silence on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Director News

After Destin Daniel Cretton’s smash success of 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it is no surprise that he has been signed to a couple more Marvel Studios project, even so far as to develop a Shang-Chi sequel and a spinoff series for Disney+ (rumored to be centered around the Ten Rings organization). There will also be a development soon of a Wonder Man series focusing on the Marvel Comics character bearing the same name.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy