Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Is High Water Based on a True Story?
Netflix's latest show is based on the massive flooding that affected Germany and Poland in July 1997. The show, entitled High Water (or Wielka Woda in Polish), is a fictional retelling of the events that caused the dead of over 100 individuals and billions of dollars in damage. Here's what...
epicstream.com
Watson TV Series Release Date, News & Update: Sherlock Holmes' Loyal Partner Takes Centerstage In New CBS Show
According to Deadline, CBS wants to put a new spin on the Sherlock Holmes story by making Dr. John Watson the main character in a new Watson TV series. Craig Sweeny, who wrote and executive produced Elementary, will take on the writing duties. CBS Takes Another Spin at Sherlock Holmes...
epicstream.com
Black Summoner Season 1 Ending Explained
Black Summoner is an isekai anime that follows Kelvin who woke up in a strange new place without memories. The finale aired on September 24 but left some viewers confused by what it meant, so we explain how Season 1 of Black Summoner ended and what fans of the fantasy anime can expect after.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Critical Eleven Free Online
Cast: Reza Rahadian Adinia Wirasti Hannah Al Rashid Astrid Tiar Hamish Daud. Ale and Anya first met on a flight from Jakarta to Sydney. Anya was lured on the first three minutes, seven hours later they were sitting next to each other and getting to know each other through conversations and laughter, and eight minutes before separating Ale was sure he wanted Anya.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla’s Alleged Love Child in Talks With Netflix? Simon Dorante-Day Hopes a Documentary, Radio Interviews Would Force Buckingham Palace to Confirm His Identity
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's alleged love child, Simon Dorante-Day, won't stop until he gets his story out there. The Australian native also wants to make sure that his end goal of forcing the royal couple to get a DNA test would happen no matter what. Simon Dorante-Day's Life...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon: Helaena Already Spoiled the Dance of the Dragons
Helaena Targaryen has been an intriguing addition to House of the Dragon considering that there are some interesting changes to the character. For instance, the Game of Thrones prequel appears to be introducing Helaena as a dreamer who can see the future and she never fails to share her prophecies. The latest one in Episode 7 has once again teased what will happen in the Dance of the Dragons.
epicstream.com
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19: Here’s How Ellen Pompeo May Leave The Current Season; Will She Leave The Series In General?
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 has officially begun, and with Ellen Pompeo’s reduced appearance, many want to know how she will exit this season. Thankfully, showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed how would the fan-favorite character would leave. Pompeo’s limited appearance in Grey’s Anatomy has been the talk of the town....
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Star Trek: The Captains' Summit Free Online
Cast: Jonathan Frakes Whoopi Goldberg Leonard Nimoy William Shatner Patrick Stewart. The Captains' Summit documents the first time in Star Trek history that four stars who at some point have played Captains in Star Trek (William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Leonard Nimoy, Jonathan Frakes) have been brought together for a 70-minute rare and unprecedented round table event. Whoopi Goldberg, star of Star Trek: The Next Generation, hosts the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu Free Online
Best sites to watch Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu on this page.
epicstream.com
Kevin Feige Just Hit the Jackpot with Keanu Reeves’ MCU Confession
There's no denying that Keanu Reeves has been long overdue for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige feels the same way. There have been persistent rumors that the studio has been courting Reeves to join the billion-dollar franchise, something that he only confirmed late last year.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder Free Online
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure Niall Matter Marilu Henner Lexa Doig Peter Benson. A murder investigation is reignited in a house that is considered haunted by the Lawrenceton locals and where years ago Aurora and Sally, as teenagers, discovered a body. Is Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder on Netflix?. Aurora...
epicstream.com
Norman Reedus Finally Reveals How Daryl Will End Up In France In The Walking Dead Spinoff, Daryl Dixson
Norman Reedus can't hide his excitement over his upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff. So after revealing its official title, Daryl Dixon, the actor gives another update on how he ends up in a new location. The Walking Dead is set in the U.S., but Daryl Dixon will be located in...
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Throws In Another Wolverine Nod in Episode 8
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Read at your own risk!. The arrival of Wolverine in the MCU is now inevitable as Hugh Jackman confirms his involvement in Deadpool 3 and in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, it is already teased when an ad appeared for a man with three claws. Episode 8 throws in another nod to him and it is amazing!
epicstream.com
Chris Evans' Captain America Return Reportedly Revealed
Fans were left heartbroken when Chris Evans decided to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 along with original Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the whole multiverse concept led many to believe that there's still a chance for either one of them to make their MCU return down the line.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret Free Online
Best sites to watch Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret - Last updated on Oct 08, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret on this page.
epicstream.com
Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume
The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event Free Online
Cast: Derek Hough Maggie Smith Hugh Bonneville Michelle Dockery. An hour long special hosted by Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. Hough talks to the cast about what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film.
epicstream.com
Kim Jung Gi Cause of Death: Famed Korean Cartoonist Suddenly Died at 47
Kim Jung Gi, a renowned South Korean comic book artist and illustrator, died at the age of 47. South Korea’s arts and entertainment industry lost its legendary artist, Kim Jung Gi after he died this week. Multiple international and local news outlets confirmed the news, leaving everyone in deep shock.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
epicstream.com
Destin Daniel Cretton Breaks Silence on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Director News
After Destin Daniel Cretton’s smash success of 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it is no surprise that he has been signed to a couple more Marvel Studios project, even so far as to develop a Shang-Chi sequel and a spinoff series for Disney+ (rumored to be centered around the Ten Rings organization). There will also be a development soon of a Wonder Man series focusing on the Marvel Comics character bearing the same name.
Comments / 0