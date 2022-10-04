Read full article on original website
The 20 Best Comedians To Grace The "Saturday Night Live" Cast
So many great talents have passed through the Saturday Night Live cast that it's truly hard to rank the best of the best
Ozzy Osbourne introduces line of cosmetics
The Ozzman cometh -- to beauty shops. Ozzy Osbourne introduced his own makeup line, which includes a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette shaped like a bat, Billboard reported. The “Prince of Darkness,” who came to fame as the frontman for Black Sabbath, is collaborating with Rock and Roll Beauty, a U.S. makeup brand, to market the 21-piece set, according to Billboard. The 14-shade “Ozzy Bat Palette” is inspired by the rocker’s biggest hits, including “Crazy Train,” “Iron Man” and “Zombie Stomp.”
@spiritualword by Shawn McKenzie
Spiritual Word is an Instagram platform at the intersection of Hip Hop and Christianity on Instagram boasting over 2.4 million followers. At the intersection of culture and Christianity is Spiritual Word (SW), a globally-recognized digital leader that bridges the gap between pop culture, black excellence and God’s word. The unique mission of the innovative company is to engage their readership multiple times daily on Instagram, where they live; posting content ranging from celebrity news to inspirational quotes rooted in biblical principles. Boasting over 2.4M followers with posts receiving 100k+ likes as well as garnering thousands of robust comments, SW has become the trusted go-to online destination for the millennial and gen z set.
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Starring Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu & Javier Bardem Is A Must-See!
If you have a child, or if you’re a fan of good movies, definitely make it a priority to go see Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film is based on a children’s book written by Bernard Waber, originally published in 1965, centered around a crocodile that lives in New York City… a singing crocodile at that.
Angilee and Barcelino LeConte on Transforming Events and Creating Unparalleled Experiences for Hollywood’s Elite
The couple debuted their Photo Glam 360 Infiniti photo booth at the 2022 Sheen Awards. Just 5 months ago, entrepreneurs Angilee and Barsolino LeConte embarked on an entrepreneurial journey that would transform events in an engaging, colorful, and impactful way. They never imagined that their passion for fun and excitement would open doors to Hollywood’s elite and powerful socialites – changing the trajectory of their lives forever.
