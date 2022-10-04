Read full article on original website
Related
850wftl.com
DeSantis: 99% of Florida’s power restored after Hurricane Ian
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) – On Friday during a news conference in Daytona Beach, Florida’s governor announced that more than 99% of the state’s residents have their power back after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Ron DeSantis said only parts of Lee County are still powerless,...
850wftl.com
14-year-old Florida boy stabs deputy 6 times
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed six times by a teenager while on patrol. The incident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. in Babcock Ranch. According to the report, the deputy noticed the 14-year-old riding a bike in the area despite a...
Comments / 0